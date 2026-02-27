Congress's Pawan Khera called the BJP a 'shape-shifter' ('Icchadhari Naag') after AAP leaders were discharged in the Delhi Excise Policy case, accusing the ruling party of using agencies as campaign tools to achieve a 'Congress-Mukt Bharat'.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Friday slammed the BJP, comparing them to an "Icchadhari Naag" after Rouse Avenue Court discharged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case. In a post on X, he alleged that the BJP was using agencies as "campaign tools" with major state elections on the horizon, using "vendetta as governance." He argued that the BJP's ideological convictions are secondary to its "obsessive goal": the realisation of a "Congress-Mukt Bharat."

Khera pointed to the BJP's fluctuating relationship with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as primary evidence of this opportunism. The post read, "The BJP is not a political party. It is a shape-shifter, a wishful serpent - Icchadhari Naag. It will stoop to any level for one obsessive goal: defeat Congress - Congress Mukt Bharat. For 12 years they spewed venom at the TMC. And now? Narendra Modi himself is showering it with praise - not out of respect, but to land a cheap blow at Congress."

Khera predicted that cases against the Congress party would increase as the elections are drawing near, referring to the party leader P Chidambaram, as an example. "Elections are coming. So the script is predictable. Cases against Congress leaders will suddenly accelerate - @PChidambaram_IN has already been dragged back into the spotlight because Tamil Nadu is going for polls." he wrote in the post. The ED recently placed a prosecution sanction against Chidambaram in the Aircel Maxis Deal, INX Media case.

"Meanwhile, proceedings against their convenient "allies" in the AAP and others will quietly vanish in light of the Gujarat and Punjab elections." he wrote on X.

'The BJP playbook'

Outlining what he described as the "BJP playbook," he alleged that the ruling party uses central agencies as "campaign tools". "This is the BJP playbook: vendetta as governance and agencies as campaign tools," he said.

Sisodia accuses PM Modi of conspiracy

Meanwhile, after his discharge, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia called it an important day in the history of Indian politics and also accused PM Narendra Modi of hatching a conspiracy. "This is a really important day for the politics of the country. Narendra Modi ji was hatching a conspiracy with the strength of ED and CBI just to be in power; that conspiracy has been foiled...The country is questioning him today...SC had already said that the case won't stand the trial. Today, the judge said the same...An inquiry has been set up on the CBI officer. BJP should admit that they were lying," said Sisodia.

BJP calls acquittal a 'technical issue'

Coming to the party's defence, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi stated, "The court has acquitted him due to lack of evidence. This is a technical issue. CBI will take the next step in this case. The party will give a structured response after studying the judgment in detail. One must think - if the charges were baseless, then how were the charges framed?"

Court finds 'no criminal intent'

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court observed that the alleged central conspiratorial role could not be substantiated. The court noted that the allegations "failed judicial scrutiny" and found "no criminal intent" on the part of Manish Sisodia. It further stated that the conspiracy theory "cannot survive against one constitutional authority."

An emotional Arvind Kejriwal described the verdict as a "victory of truth" and the "biggest political conspiracy" in India's history.

CBI to challenge verdict in High Court

Following this, the Central Bureau of Investigation will approach the Delhi High Court, challenging the Rouse Avenue Court judgment discharging Aam Admi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise policy case, sources in the probe agency said on Friday. (ANI)