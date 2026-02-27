Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala called O Panneerselvam's decision to join the 'evil force' DMK a 'grave mistake' and accused EPS of being a dictator. CM MK Stalin welcomed OPS, who said he joined to end his 'bitter experiences'.

Sasikala Calls OPS's Move a 'Grave Mistake', Blames EPS

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala on Friday said that the decision of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to join the "evil force" of DMK was a "grave mistake" and accused the party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of dictatorial tendencies Sasikala criticised Panneerselvam, who was also expelled from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for aligning with the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The aide of 'Amma', the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, alleged that at a time when the DMK "stands as a malevolent force that must be eradicated from Tamil Nadu," joining it under the belief that it is the "mother party" was a serious miscalculation. "This decision by Mr O Panneerselvam, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, senior stalwart of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Member of the Legislative Assembly, is extremely unfortunate. In a situation where the DMK stands as a malevolent force that must be eradicated from Tamil Nadu, joining the DMK under the delusion that it is the "mother party" has turned out to be a grave mistake. But the root cause of all these circumstances is just one thing. That person is none other than the one who has arrogantly proclaimed that there is no one else but himself in AIADMK, who has declared himself the leader on his own, who has been deceiving those around him, who remains under the complete control of the DMK and has expelled everyone from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and who continues to act against the policies of the Revolutionary Leader and Revolutionary Leader Amma," Saiskala said in a post on X.

'Will Vanquish Enemies and Betrayers'

"The time of destruction for these betrayers is drawing near. In this context, in the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, under my leadership, the blood of the Revolutionary Leader and the lions descended from Revolutionary Leader Amma will surely vanquish the enemies and the betrayers", Sasikala said.

Without naming anyone directly in her remarks, she accused the individual of functioning under the influence of the DMK and betraying the ideals of the party's founding leaders. Referring to the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections, Sasikala asserted that under her leadership, the party cadre would "vanquish the enemies and the betrayers."

Sasikala Launches New Party

Sasikala had on Tuesday announced that she is launching a new Dravidian party, as she unveiled the party flag in Ramanathapuram on the occasion of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's 78th birth anniversary. "For now, I am only introducing the party flag. I have not yet announced the party's name. I will announce it soon. There will be no change in this decision," she had said at the function.

Stalin Welcomes Panneerselvam to DMK

Meanwhile, today, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin welcomed "dear brother" Panneerselvam into the party and praised his humility and virtues. "Former Chief Minister and dear brother Thiru. O. Panneerselvam has joined the mother organisation, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. I welcome him with open arms. He, who bears the name of the great leader of the Dravidian movement, has joined our great movement to safeguard the Dravidian movement's ideology," Stalin posted on X.

The DMK chief said the 2026 Assembly election will be a democratic battle against the BJP, and that various democratic forces are joining the DMK alliance. "The 2026 Assembly election is a democratic battle between Tamil Nadu and the fascist BJP. It is with this realisation that various democratic forces are joining the DMK alliance. Our brother who has joined us, Thiru. O. Panneerselvam is a loving person, a virtuous person, a humble person! May his arrival be for the welfare! May Tamil Nadu triumph!," Stalin added.

Along with Panneerselvam, his son P Ravindhranath Kumar also joined the DMK today.

OPS Cites 'Bitter Experience' for Joining DMK

Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK after a leadership tussle with Edappadi K Palaniswami in 2022. Meanwhile, OPS today emphasised that he had joined DMK to put a full stop to his "bitter experience". "The decision I've taken is my own, to put a fullstop to the bitter experience for me. I thank CM and DMK President Stalin for accepting me to join DMK. I have joined DMK with full joy. EPS is behaving as a dictator and he has created a situation where AIADMK cannot get victory hereafter," Panneerselvam told media persons. (ANI)