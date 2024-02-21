Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka assembly clears bill banning hookah; those below 21 years of age will not get cigarettes

    Karnataka implements a comprehensive ban on tobacco products in public spaces and hookah bars, imposing severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines. This amendment to the COTPA aims to protect public health, raising the legal age for purchasing tobacco to 21 and explicitly prohibiting hookah bars.

    Karnataka assembly clears bill banning hookah; those 21 years of age will not get cigarettes
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

    Prioritising public health and curbing the adverse effects of tobacco consumption, Karnataka state has taken decisive action by implementing a comprehensive ban on tobacco products in public spaces and hookah bars. Under the revised regulations, individuals caught violating this ban could face severe penalties, including imprisonment for a duration ranging from one to three years or fines of up to Rs 1 lakh.

    This move comes as an amendment to the existing Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), aimed at safeguarding the well-being of citizens and mitigating the prevalence of tobacco-related ailments. Moreover, the state has raised the legal age for purchasing cigarettes and other tobacco items to 21 years, further strengthening its commitment to promoting a tobacco-free environment.

    Karnataka government implements ban on Hookah bars, products statewide

    Notably, the amended bill explicitly prohibits the operation of hookah bars, irrespective of their nomenclature. Those found running such establishments could face imprisonment for a minimum of one year, extendable up to three years, along with fines ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh. The enforcement of these regulations underscores Karnataka's dedication to combatting the detrimental effects of tobacco use and protecting the health of its populace.

    Authorities have emphasized the importance of adhering to these regulations, emphasizing the significant health risks associated with tobacco consumption and the imperative need for collective efforts to address this pressing issue. By implementing stringent measures and penalties, Karnataka aims to create a safer and healthier environment for its residents, setting a precedent for other regions to follow suit in combating tobacco-related challenges.

