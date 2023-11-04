Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: After power bill hike, now KSRTC set to revise annual bus ticket fare

    The Karnataka government is considering annual bus fare increases for KSRTC, akin to electricity rate adjustments, to alleviate financial strain. The Transport Department will establish a committee to manage these changes, following a model similar to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC). The state's financial difficulties have arisen due to rising expenses, including employee wages and fuel costs. 
     

    Karnataka: After power bill hike, now KSRTC set to revise annual bus ticket fare vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 4:41 PM IST

    The Karnataka government is thinking about increasing bus ticket prices for KSRTC, just like they recently raised electricity rates in the state. They plan to do this every year, similar to their announcement of increasing electricity fares. This is seen as a step to help balance the state's finances. The Transport Department has been told to set up a committee to manage this decision.

    The Finance Department has reportedly instructed the Transport Department to establish a committee to address the issue of bus fare increases. The Transport Department has been tasked with forming a commission to determine the extent of fare adjustments based on a model similar to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

    Kerala: KSRTC to provide special services to Mysore, Bengaluru during Diwali; Check timings and schedule

    The financial situation of the Karnataka Transport Corporation has been strained due to various factors, including increased employee wages, rising diesel costs, and expenses related to spare parts. As a result, the corporation has deemed it necessary to revise bus fares. It's important to note that the Transport Department is currently burdened with a debt of around 4,000 crores from four corporations, making fare hikes almost inevitable, akin to the periodic adjustments in electricity rates.

    The state of Karnataka has been witnessing regular increments in electricity rates each year. All five electricity supply companies, including Bescom and Hescoms, are required to submit proposals to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) to determine a justifiable power purchase price. The KERC evaluates the revenue and expenditure of these electricity supply companies and subsequently raises the prices accordingly. The Finance Department has now advised the four corporations under the Transport Department to follow a similar model.

    Karnataka govt set to introduce electric buses to Mangaluru Airport

    Annually, the Transport Department presents the financial state of the four corporations to the Commission, which will then make decisions regarding fare adjustments based on the economic situation.

    Despite the contemplation of bus fare hikes, the state government has, for now, decided against implementing these changes. However, sources within the transport department suggest that an immediate increase in ticket prices might provoke significant opposition from the public, especially during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, potentially impacting the election results.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 4:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malicious campaign misusing ED Congress refutes betting app links to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gcw

    'Malicious campaign, misusing ED': Congress refutes betting app links to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Check out the key races and prominent candidates

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Check out the key races and prominent candidates

    Good luck and blessings PM Modi writes to girl who brought his sketch to public meeting in Chhattisgarh gcw

    'Good luck & blessings...' PM Modi writes to girl who brought his sketch to public meeting in Chhattisgarh

    Kerala: Eat Kochi Eat food vlogger Rahul N Kutty found dead in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Popular food vlogger Rahul N Kutty found dead in Kochi

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Congress never gave anything to poor except deception says PM Modi gcw

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Congress never gave anything to poor except deception, says PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    Apple iOS 17 2 update coming soon Check out latest features you can expect gcw

    Apple iOS 17.2 update coming soon: Check out latest features you can expect

    Karnataka: KSRTC announces additional bus service for Deepavali; check details vkp

    Karnataka: KSRTC announces additional bus service for Deepavali; check details

    Rome to Venice: 7 places to visit when in Italy ATG

    Rome to Venice: 7 places to visit when in Italy

    Aashiqui 3: Is Kartik Aaryan-led upcoming romantic saga film in HUGE trouble? Know details vma

    Aashiqui 3: Is Kartik Aaryan-led upcoming romantic saga film in HUGE trouble? Know details

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand run rampage on Pakistan, Rachin Ravindra scores another ton avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand run rampage on Pakistan, Rachin Ravindra scores another ton

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon