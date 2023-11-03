Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: KSRTC to provide special services to Mysore, Bangalore during Diwali; Check timings and schedule

    The KSRTC will provide special services to Bangalore and Mysore during Diwali season. check the timings and schedule of the bus services from various bus centres.

    Kerala: KSRTC to provide special services to Mysore, Bangalore during Diwali; Check timings and schedule
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 3:42 PM IST

    The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will provide special bus services from various centers in Kerala to Bangalore and Mysore. The services will be available from November 5 to November 15. The KSRTC also informed that more services will be arranged according to the rush of passengers.

    Additional services from Bengaluru and Mysore from 08.11.2023 to 15.11.2023

    7 pm: Bangalore-Kozhikode (via Kutta Mananthavady )

    8 pm:  Bangalore - Kozhikode (via Kutta Mananthavady )

    8.50 pm: Bangalore - Kozhikode (via Kutta, Mananthavady )

    10.50 pm: Bangalore - Kozhikode (via Kutta, Mananthavady )

    8.45 pm: Bangalore - Malappuram (via Kutta, Mananthavady )

    7.15 pm: Bengaluru - Thrissur (via Salem, Coimbatore, Palakkad)

    9.15 pm: Bangalore - Thrissur (via Salem, Coimbatore, Palakkad)

    6.45 pm: Bangalore - Ernakulam (via Salem, Coimbatore, Palakkad)

    7.30 pm: Bangalore - Ernakulam (via Salem, Coimbatore, Palakkad)

    7.45 pm: Bangalore - Ernakulam (via Salem, Coimbatore, Palakkad)

    8.30 pm: Bangalore - Ernakulam (via Salem, Coimbatore, Palakkad)

    7.45 pm: Bangalore - Kottayam (via Salem, Coimbatore, Palakkad)

    9.40 pm: Bangalore - Kannur (By Iritty)

    8.30 pm: Bangalore - Kannur (By Iritty)

    10.15 pm: Bangalore - Payyannur (via Cherupuzha)

    6 pm : Bangalore:  Thiruvananthapuram (via Nagercoil)

    Additional services to Bangaluru and Mysore from 07.11.2023 to 14.11.2023

    10.30 pm: Kozhikode -Bangalore (via Mananthavady , Kutta)

    10.15 pm: Kozhikode -Bangalore (via Mananthavady , Kutta)

    10.50 pm: Kozhikode -Bangalore (via Mananthavady , Kutta)

    11:15 PM: Kozhikode - Bangaluru (via Mananthavady , Kutta)

    7.00 PM: Malappuram-Bangalore (via Mananthavady , Kutta)

    7:15 PM: Thrissur -Bangalore (via Palakkad, Coimbatore, Salem)

    07.45 PM: Thrissur -Bangalore (via Palakkad, Coimbatore, Salem)

    6.30 PM: Ernakulam -Bangalore (via Palakkad, Coimbatore, Salem)

    07.00 PM: Ernakulam - Bengaluru (via Palakkad, Coimbatore, Salem)

    7.15 PM: Ernakulam -Bangalore (via Palakkad, Coimbatore, Salem)

    07.30 PM: Ernakulam -Bangalore (via Palakkad, Coimbatore, Salem)

    06.10 PM: Kottayam -Bangalore (via Palakkad, Coimbatore, Salem)

    07:00 PM: Kannur -Bangalore (By Iritty)

    10.10 PM: Kannur-Bangalore (By IrItty)

    05:30 PM: Payyannur-Bangalore (Via Cherupuzha)

    08.00 PM: Thiruvananthapuram-Bangalore (via Nagercoil, Madurai)

    Passengers can book the ticket through www.onlineksrtcswift.com and the mobile app ' ENTE KSRTC Neo-oprs'.
     

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 3:49 PM IST
