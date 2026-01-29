At least 10 passengers sustained minor injuries when a private bus traveling from Hosanagar to Bengaluru with 36 people onboard caught fire. Officials confirmed there were no fatalities. Further details on the incident are awaited.

As many as ten passengers were injured when a private bus travelling from Hosanagar to Bengaluru caught fire on Thursday. As many as 36 passengers were on board when the mishap occurred.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"At least 10 passengers sustained minor injuries after a private bus travelling from Hosanagar to Bengaluru with 36 passengers onboard caught fire on Thursday," Officials said.

There was no loss of life in the incident. Further details are awaited.

Tragic Accident in Chitradurga

In December 2025, a tragic accident occurred near Gorlathu village in the Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district on National Highway 48. A private bus, travelling from Bengaluru to Shivamogga, was involved in a collision with a lorry. The impact caused the bus, a sleeper coach, to catch fire. The lorry, which was travelling from Hiriyur to Bengaluru, reportedly crossed the divider, causing the collision. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Hiriyur rural police station. (ANI)