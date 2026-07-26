On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth paid tribute to soldiers, calling Indian warriors 'unmatched.' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Ladakh LG also honoured the bravehearts at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, Ladakh.

Indian Army Warriors Unmatched: Army Chief

Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, paid tribute to the bravehearts, asserting that the warriors of the Indian Army are unmatched and superior to any other force in the world.

"I feel a renewed sense of energy and pride. On this occasion, I pay my humble tribute to our bravehearts and offer my heartfelt respects to their families," General Dhiraj Seth said.

Emphasising the prowess of the Indian soldiers, the Army Chief stated, "I simply want to say that the warriors of the Indian Army are superior to the soldiers of any other army in the world and cannot be matched."

He further assured the country of the Army's commitment to India's growth and future. "On this occasion, I want to assure the nation that the Indian Army is fully with you in the nation's progress, and in the times to come, we will hoist the nation's flag even higher," he added.

Dignitaries Pay Tribute at Kargil War Memorial

Earlier today, in Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives for the country during the Kargil War in 1999. He laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also laid a wreath at the memorial to pay tributes to the bravehearts.

The Defence Minister recalled the valour of soldiers in a post on X. "On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my deepest respects to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the defence of our motherland. The nation will forever remain grateful and indebted to all those valiant soldiers who demonstrated extraordinary valour on the difficult peaks of Kargil in 1999," he said.

"The indomitable courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve of the Indian Armed Forces will continue to inspire future generations with patriotism, dedication to duty, and the spirit of offering everything for the motherland," he added.

Commemorative Events and Significance

The Indian Army has organised the 'Yudh Sansmaran' event at Lamochen View Point in Drass, Ladakh. Addressing a commemorative event in Drass yesterday on the eve of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Defence Minister expressed confidence in the capability of defence forces and stated that no one dares to cast an evil eye upon India as long as the patriotism and resolve of the valiant troops of the nation remain unwavering.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, is a day of profound significance for every Indian. It commemorates the bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering determination of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War of 1999. On this day, we pay tribute to the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives to protect our nation's sovereignty and integrity. (ANI)