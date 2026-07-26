The Army Training Command (ARTRAC) marked the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas with a ceremony at Shradhhanjali Sthal. Lt Gen Devendra Sharma paid tribute to the fallen heroes of Operation Vijay, recalling their bravery and selfless devotion.

The Army Training Command (ARTRAC) headquarters on Sunday commemorated the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, paying tribute to the courage, determination and supreme sacrifice of the soldiers who defended the nation's sovereignty during Operation Vijay in 1999.

Tribute to Operation Vijay Heroes

According to an official release, the commemorative ceremony began at the Shradhhanjali Sthal in Annandale, where Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, PVSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ARTRAC, laid a wreath on behalf of all ranks to honour the fallen heroes. A two-minute silence was observed as buglers sounded the solemn notes of the "Last Post."

Paying tribute to the heroes of Operation Vijay, the Army Commander recalled their extraordinary bravery, unwavering resolve and selfless devotion to duty in the face of formidable challenges across the unforgiving, icy heights of Kargil. He highlighted that the spirit & legacy of the Kargil heroes continue to serve as a perpetual beacon of inspiration, reinforcing the Indian Army's enduring commitment toward safeguarding the Country's Unity, Integrity and Sovereignty, the release said.

Visit to Army Heritage Museum

Marking the day's observances, the Army Commander also visited the Army Heritage Museum at Annandale. Located in the picturesque Annandale valley, the museum showcases the exceptional courage & sacrifices of Indian soldiers across generations.

The Army Commander appreciated the museum's dedicated efforts to preserve invaluable military artefacts, battle memorabilia and historical records; thus ensuring that the saga of patriotism and military honour is passed on seamlessly to future generations, the release said.

A Collective Pledge

The commemoration concluded with All Ranks of HQ ARTRAC taking a collective pledge to uphold the highest ideals of patriotism, courage and selfless service; ensuring that the sacrifices of the Kargil heroes remain forever etched in the Nation's collective memory and continue to inspire millions of Indians. (ANI)