Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka lip-lock video: Case registered against 8 students after video went viral

    The students were arrested for alleged offences punishable under Sections 376, 354, 354 (C), and 120 (B) of the IPC and various sections of the POCSO and IT Acts.
     

    Karantaka lip-lock video: Case registered against 8 students after video went viral - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 22, 2022, 2:35 PM IST

    The city police have filed a case against eight students for participating in a lip-lock competition at a private apartment in the city, the video of which went viral.

    Per the police sources, the students were arrested for alleged offences punishable under Sections 376, 354, 354 (C), and 120 (B) of the IPC and various sections of the POCSO and IT Acts.

    One accused is a 17-year-old boy who posted a lip-lock video on social media. The students learnt to have gathered in a flat in February last year and held truth or dare contest. The video showed a boy and a girl in uniforms engaged in a lip-lock while their friends cheered them on.

    According to sources, the case was filed after investigations revealed that all eight boys sexually assaulted the two girls in the group on various occasions and locations, using video clips of the sexual acts.

    N Shashi Kumar, the city police commissioner, stated that the investigation would be carried out to its conclusion. He suggested that the college administration keep a close eye on students' activities and report cases of extreme indiscipline and misconduct to the police.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Karnataka tops NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index for third time; followed by Telangana, Haryana

    Also Read: Biker escapes death: Traffic cop shared the terrifying video with a message

    Also Read: Congress workers torch vehicle in Bengaluru; BJP asks, 'Is it Satyagrah or Duragrah?

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2022, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into Kejriwal govt s excise policy gcw

    Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into Kejriwal govt's excise policy

    What is African Swine Flu, cases reported in Kerala's Wayanad; know everything about it - adt

    What is African Swine Flu, cases reported in Kerala's Wayanad; know everything about it

    Within a week of inauguration by PM portion of Bundelkhand Expressway sees potholes viral photo gcw

    Within a week of inauguration, portion of Bundelkhand Expressway sees potholes

    IMD predicts moderate intensity rainfall in Delhi NCR - adt

    IMD predicts moderate intensity rainfall in Delhi NCR

    President elect Droupadi Murmu: Mystery over one Kerala vote

    President-elect Droupadi Murmu: Mystery over one Kerala vote

    Recent Stories

    Shamshera Exclusive Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt talk about Sanju drb

    Ranbir Kapoor Exclusive: 'Sanjay Dutt would call me home and take me for a drive in his Ferrari'

    CBSE Class 10th Results declared know how to check scores website toppers pass percentage gcw

    CBSE Class 10th Results declared on cbseresults.nic.in; know how to check scores

    THDC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 109 engineer posts; know eligibility, selection, fees here - adt

    THDC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 109 engineer posts; know eligibility, selection, fees here

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022: As long as I self-analyse and improve, nothing else matters - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: 'As long as I self-analyse and improve, nothing else matters' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Do Manchester United players want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave? Raphael Varane responds snt

    Do Manchester United players want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave? Raphael Varane responds

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon