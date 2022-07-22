Karnataka lip-lock video: Case registered against 8 students after video went viral

The students were arrested for alleged offences punishable under Sections 376, 354, 354 (C), and 120 (B) of the IPC and various sections of the POCSO and IT Acts.

The city police have filed a case against eight students for participating in a lip-lock competition at a private apartment in the city, the video of which went viral.

One accused is a 17-year-old boy who posted a lip-lock video on social media. The students learnt to have gathered in a flat in February last year and held truth or dare contest. The video showed a boy and a girl in uniforms engaged in a lip-lock while their friends cheered them on.

According to sources, the case was filed after investigations revealed that all eight boys sexually assaulted the two girls in the group on various occasions and locations, using video clips of the sexual acts.

N Shashi Kumar, the city police commissioner, stated that the investigation would be carried out to its conclusion. He suggested that the college administration keep a close eye on students' activities and report cases of extreme indiscipline and misconduct to the police.

