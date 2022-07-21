Biker escapes death: Traffic cop shared the terrifying video with a message

A spine-chilling video of a biker miraculously escaping death after his head comes under the wheel of a bus has gone viral on the Internet.

According to a study published in The Lancet journal, enhancing road safety measures can save nearly 30,000 lives annually in India. Encouraging the usage of helmets and limiting speed can also save lives in the country. Several government agencies repeatedly issued warnings and advised people to follow road safety measures while driving to protect one's life. However, youths ignore such announcements and lose their lives in horrific accidents.

Recently, Bengaluru City's Joint Commissioner of Police, Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda, shared a terrifying video on his official Twitter handle and insisted bikers use only "good quality ISI mark helmet". The horrifying video shows a man on a bike evading death even after coming under a bus wheel.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor impressed by construction worker dancing skills; watch video

The video starts with a bus taking a turn at a cross. At the same time, a 19-year-old man identified as Alex Silva Peres comes from the opposite direction riding a two-wheeler and falls under the rare tyre of the bus.

In the video, the bus wheel can be seen striking the man's head, which is covered with a helmet and pulling him a few feet forward.



While the bus stopped, Alex Silva's Helmet was stuck under the wheel. As people gathered to help the 19-year-old, the bus driver reversed the vehicle to release the Helmet. Sharing the video on the micro-blogging site, the Bengaluru Traffic Police tried to convey the importance of helmets.

According to the sources, the incident occurred in Belford Roxo, Rio de Janeiro. Fortunately, the man escaped unhurt with minor injuries. Alex Silva Peres was heading to a bakery to buy bread for his household when he came across a bus arriving on a curve. He also attempted to apply the bike. However, he lost balance and fell under the bus.

After being shared online, the video received over 31K views with several likes and comments. A user wrote, "Damn... This could be a great advertisement for Helmet. Still, that Helmet got obliterated." Another person commented, "Omg, very scary, but yes good Helmet can save ur life...Pl wear swat belt or Helmet while driving." Take a look.

Also Read: Woman escapes death while crossing railway track: hair-raising video enrages netizens