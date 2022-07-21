Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Biker escapes death: Traffic cop shared the terrifying video with a message

    A spine-chilling video of a biker miraculously escaping death after his head comes under the wheel of a bus has gone viral on the Internet.

    Biker escapes death: Traffic cop shared the terrifying video with a message - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 4:17 PM IST

    According to a study published in The Lancet journal, enhancing road safety measures can save nearly 30,000 lives annually in India. Encouraging the usage of helmets and limiting speed can also save lives in the country. Several government agencies repeatedly issued warnings and advised people to follow road safety measures while driving to protect one's life. However, youths ignore such announcements and lose their lives in horrific accidents.

    Recently, Bengaluru City's Joint Commissioner of Police, Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda, shared a terrifying video on his official Twitter handle and insisted bikers use only "good quality ISI mark helmet". The horrifying video shows a man on a bike evading death even after coming under a bus wheel. 

    Also Read: Shahid Kapoor impressed by construction worker dancing skills; watch video

    The video starts with a bus taking a turn at a cross. At the same time, a 19-year-old man identified as Alex Silva Peres comes from the opposite direction riding a two-wheeler and falls under the rare tyre of the bus. 
    In the video, the bus wheel can be seen striking the man's head, which is covered with a helmet and pulling him a few feet forward. 


    While the bus stopped, Alex Silva's Helmet was stuck under the wheel. As people gathered to help the 19-year-old, the bus driver reversed the vehicle to release the Helmet. Sharing the video on the micro-blogging site, the Bengaluru Traffic Police tried to convey the importance of helmets.

    According to the sources, the incident occurred in Belford Roxo, Rio de Janeiro. Fortunately, the man escaped unhurt with minor injuries. Alex Silva Peres was heading to a bakery to buy bread for his household when he came across a bus arriving on a curve. He also attempted to apply the bike. However, he lost balance and fell under the bus. 

    After being shared online, the video received over 31K views with several likes and comments. A user wrote, "Damn... This could be a great advertisement for Helmet. Still, that Helmet got obliterated." Another person commented, "Omg, very scary, but yes good Helmet can save ur life...Pl wear swat belt or Helmet while driving." Take a look.

    Also Read: Woman escapes death while crossing railway track: hair-raising video enrages netizens

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 4:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shahid Kapoor impressed by construction worker dancing skills; watch video - gps

    Shahid Kapoor impressed by construction worker dancing skills; watch video

    Viral video: Giant waves crash into shore, wedding party disrupted - gps

    Viral video: Giant waves crash into shore, wedding party disrupted

    Woman escapes death while crossing railway track: hair-raising video enrages netizens - gps

    Woman escapes death while crossing railway track: hair-raising video enrages netizens

    Watch: Video of chimpanzee and tortoise sharing an apple is endearing - gps

    Watch: Video of chimpanzee and tortoise sharing an apple is endearing

    Watch Emu constantly video bombs owners' TikTok videos; Netizens can't stop laughing-tgy

    Watch: Emu constantly video bombs owners' TikTok videos; Netizens can't stop laughing

    Recent Stories

    Aamir Khan turns host: Traditional Gujarati dinner for Russo Brothers and Dhanush RBA

    Aamir Khan turns host: Traditional Gujarati dinner for Russo Brothers and Dhanush

    Skoda introduces new features in Kushaq on completing one year Details here gcw

    Skoda introduces new features in Kushaq on completing one year; Details here

    GATE 2023: Exam dates declared; application to begin in September - adt

    GATE 2023: Exam dates declared; application to begin in September

    JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card today Know what is allowed and what is not in the exam hall gcw

    JEE Main 2022: Know what is allowed and what is not in the exam hall

    Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh gets threat message from Pakistani number: Report RBA

    Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh gets threat message from Pakistani number: Report

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon