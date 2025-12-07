Thiruvananthapuram has set up eight 'pink booths' managed by women and 'young booths' staffed by those under 30 for the Kerala local body polls. Special arrangements include feeding rooms, play areas, and facilities for disabled voters.

Special Voter Arrangements in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Anu Kumari on Sunday stressed specific arrangements for voters, including women, children, and disabled persons, ahead of the Kerala local body polls. The District Collector stated that eight pink booths, a feeding room, a play area for kids, etc., which will be managed by the female staff, have been set up. "We have got eight pink booths which will be managed completely by our female staff, and there will be specific arrangements for the voters coming there, including a feeding room, play area for small children..." she said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

DC Kumari further underlined the "Young Booths" which will be handled by the staff below the age of 30, including the presiding officer. Special arrangements for the disabled have been made. "Then similarly, we have a concept of Young Booths... On this, all the staff would be below 30 years of age, including the presiding officer... We have one model booth in our district... Special arrangements are there for disabled people, for feeding mothers..." Anu Kumari added.

State-wide Election Preparations

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Election Commissioner, A Shajahan, divulged that 75,643 candidates are contesting for 23,576 wards across the state. The election process is being conducted in two phases: 11,168 wards in the first phase and 12,408 in the second. All necessary preparations have been made, including the distribution of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and polling materials.

"The polling will happen from 9th December and 11th December, and counting will happen on 13th December. We have a total of 11,168 wards in the first phase and 12,408 wards in the second phase going for poll... 75,643 candidates are contesting this time for the local body wards... All the preparations have been made, and all the polling stations have been arranged," he said.

Emphasising the preparations, he said that the distribution of EVMs and polling material will begin on Monday. "Distribution of EVMs and polling materials will start tomorrow...," he said.

Elections are to be held in 1199 of the total 1200 local bodies in Kerala on December 9 and 11, with counting scheduled to be held on December 13.

Electoral Roll Revision Schedule Extended

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule for Kerala by one week in view of the upcoming local body polls in the state.

According to the ECI, the new enumeration period in the state has been extended till December 18, pushing it back from the earlier date of December 11. The draft electoral roll will be published by December 23, after which claims and objections can be filed till January 22, 2026. The final electoral roll will now be published on February 21, 2026, instead of February 14, 2026. (ANI)