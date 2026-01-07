Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra demanded a public apology from LoP Atishi Marlena for an alleged insensitive remark on Guru Tegh Bahadur. He announced a Censure Motion would be introduced against her in the Assembly for the 'disgraceful' statement.

Mishra Demands Public Apology, Announces Censure Motion

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra demanded a public apology from Leader of Opposition Atishi Marlena over the claim that the AAP leader in the Assembly made an "insensitive" remark on Tuesday against Sikh religious figure 'Guru Tegh Bahadur'. He also announced on Wednesday that a Censure Motion to condemn the LoP would be introduced in the Assembly.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He demanded that the Leader of the Opposition, Atishi Marlena, needs to apologise to " Citizens of Delhi, Sikh community and the Assembly" altogether for her "insensitive" remark on 'Guru Tegh Bahadur'.

Assembly to Discuss Pollution, Other Bills

The Minister further informed the media that the ruling party will take up discussions on pollution and other important issues, such as the Jan Vishwas Bill and the Shop and Establishment Act, in the Assembly on Wednesday. According to the Minister, the Shop and Establishment Act has been revived by the BJP and will be introduced in the Assembly.

Speaking to the media, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said," I think LoP Atishi should publicly apologise for her statement made yesterday. She should request an apology from the Citizens of Delhi, the Sikh community, and the Assembly. Atishi Marlena's statement is disgraceful. Today, the Assembly will take up discussion on pollution and other important issues, including the Jan Vishwas Bill and the Shop and Establishment Act, which we have revived and will also introduce in the Assembly. We will certainly bring a motion to condemn what LoP Atishi said yesterday."

Manjinder Singh Sirsa Also Condemns Remark

Meanwhile, alleging that an insensitive remark was made against the Sikh religious figure 'Guru Tegh Bahadur' by the Leader of Opposition and AAP leader Atishi Marlena during the Assembly Session, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also on Wednesday condemned the statement.

He asked the media to wait for the Assembly Speaker, Vijender Gupta, to release the video. He also said that the reveal itself will demonstrate his claim of the statement's "insensitivity" and the "ill-deeds" of the Leader of the Opposition.

The Minister also announced that a motion to condemn the statement (a Censure Motion) will be introduced. He also requested the Speaker to take cognisance of the issue. He then praised the contributions of 'Guru Tegh Bahadur' and criticised Atishi for not being open to discussion of the religious figure, and even made the discussion "worse" with her "harsh" statement.

Speaking to the media, he said, "I have requested the Speaker to release the statement of the LoP against Guru Tegh Bahadur. The LoP's statement, made while the discussion of Guru Tegh Bahdur was ongoing, was insensitive. I am unable to comment, nor do I have the capability to listen to that statement again. I once again strongly condemn this today. The Speaker of the Assembly will definitely take cognisance of this today. I hope the speaker also shares the video of the statement, so their ill deed is revealed to everyone. We will definitely bring a motion to condemn this, but I am surprised that not even a few words have been uttered from their side so far... Guru Teg Bahadur is not associated with just one religion. His great martyrdom was to save the faith of the people of India. In such a situation, think that the Leader of the Opposition says that she does not want to speak on this, and the statement is even worse, I am just saying, wait for it, and you will see it for yourself."