West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said she is coordinating with gas companies to ease the LPG supply disruption, though the responsibility lies with the Union Government. This follows a Rs 60 price hike and new booking rules announced by the Centre.

Mamata Banerjee Addresses LPG Disruption

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she has coordinated with the gas and CNG companies to help the public amid the LPG supply chain disruption. Addressing a press conference, Banerjee stated that she took the step, even though the supply chain is to be maintained by the Union Government, adding that while the Trinamool Congress has made the efforts, the problem will take time to resolve.

"The supply chain is not in our hands. It is in the hands of the Government of India. But even then, we have called the gas companies and CNG companies and held meetings with them, and requested them to do for the public what we should do. It takes time to resolve the problem; now we have to see how much they heed our words," the CM said.

Centre's Response and Price Hike

Amid the West Asia conflict, the Centre had recently announced a price hike of Rs 60 for cooking LPG cylinders. Following the hike, the non-subsidised prices of LPG cylinders stand at Rs 913 in Delhi, Rs 939 in Kolkata, Rs 912 in Mumbai, and Rs 928 in Chennai. The difference in prices across states comes from the applicable taxes levied by the state government.

The government has mandated a new 25-day inter-booking period for domestic LPG refills.

Ministry Assures Fair Distribution

Earlier today, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the government has absorbed a significant part of the cost increase to the increase to protect the consumers.

"Currently, LPG is being directed to the domestic sector. For non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions. The committee is consulting with state authorities and industry bodies to finalise the plan to ensure that available LPG is distributed fairly and transparently," she said, addressing an Inter-Ministerial press briefing.

Sharma added that two LNG cargos are on their way to India. (ANI)