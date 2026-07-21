Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to ensure comprehensive arrangements for a safe, smooth, and clean Kanwar Yatra, starting July 30. The state is preparing for a record turnout with enhanced security measures and devotee facilities.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday directed officials to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the safe, smooth, and successful conduct of the Kanwar Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on July 30. He said the safety and convenience of devotees remain the state government's highest priority and instructed all departments to complete preparations well in advance without any lapses.

A 'Safe, Well-Organized, and Clean Kanwar'

Chairing a high-level review meeting in Haridwar, the Chief Minister said, "Kanwar Yatra is not only a major religious event but also reflects Uttarakhand's administrative efficiency, service spirit, and organisational capability. The government's objective is to ensure a Safe Kanwar, Well-Organized Kanwar, and Clean Kanwar, so that every pilgrim returns from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand with a positive and secure experience."

Dhami instructed officials to ensure proper hospitality for devotees and adequate arrangements for community kitchens (bhandaras) across the route. He also directed the installation of a sufficient number of clean pink toilets for women devotees at all major locations.

Focus on Record Turnout and Economic Impact

The Chief Minister said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has achieved significant progress despite global challenges, and Uttarakhand has also witnessed remarkable development across sectors." He noted that pilgrimage and tourism continue to strengthen the state's economy.

Highlighting the growing influx of pilgrims, Dhami said, "More than 4.5 million devotees have undertaken the Char Dham Yatra so far this year, while over 55,000 pilgrims have visited Adi Kailash. The state is expecting nearly three times more pilgrims this season and a record turnout during the Kanwar Yatra, making it essential to strengthen all arrangements while maintaining the sanctity and traditions of the pilgrimage."

Call for Public Participation

The Chief Minister emphasised greater public participation in managing the event, calling for coordination with public representatives, social organisations, traders, religious leaders, and saints. He also directed officials to prepare video messages featuring spiritual leaders to encourage disciplined and responsible participation by Kanwar pilgrims.

Robust Security and Traffic Management

On security, Dhami instructed authorities to deploy additional police personnel in sensitive and highly sensitive areas and make extensive use of CCTV cameras, drones, and AI-based surveillance systems throughout the fair area. He ordered strict action against anyone attempting to disrupt law and order and directed officials to closely monitor social media to prevent the spread of rumours and misinformation.

The Chief Minister stressed the effective implementation of the traffic management plan, with separate traffic arrangements for Kanwar pilgrims and residents wherever required to minimise inconvenience. He also directed that no VIP movement should disrupt the pilgrimage.

Health, Sanitation, and Emergency Preparedness

Dhami instructed officials to establish adequate medical camps, deploy ambulances, doctors, and paramedical staff at major locations, and station water ambulances at key ghats. He directed SDRF, NDRF, water police, and fire services to remain on high alert and ensure preparedness for heavy rainfall, waterlogging, and other emergencies through rapid response mechanisms.

He further directed officials to ensure uninterrupted availability of drinking water, sanitation facilities, rest areas, lighting, and cleanliness across the Kanwar route. Regular sanitation drives should be carried out, the no-plastic campaign should be strictly enforced, and immediate post-event cleaning should restore all areas to their original condition.

Ensuring Quality Standards and Coordination

The Chief Minister also instructed authorities to conduct regular inspections of food quality at hotels, dhabas, and other establishments. He said all businesses must prominently display their licenses and registrations, and any irregularities or incidents affecting law and order should invite immediate action.

Dhami directed all departments to maintain close coordination throughout the event. He instructed that control rooms and helplines should remain operational round the clock, while district magistrates and senior police superintendents should review arrangements daily and promptly resolve any issues.

Special Arrangements and Regulations

Special security arrangements were ordered for Har Ki Pauri, Kangra Bridge, and other major ghats, including adequate deployment of water police, crowd management systems, and emergency evacuation plans. The Chief Minister also directed authorities to continue anti-encroachment drives and strictly regulate oversized Kanwars and DJ vehicles exceeding prescribed sound limits. He emphasised the deployment of women police personnel and dedicated help desks to ensure the safety of women devotees.

Balancing Yatra with Mahakumbh 2027 Preparations

Dhami further instructed officials to ensure that preparations for Mahakumbh 2027 continue without disruption during the Kanwar Yatra. He said development works and Mahakumbh preparations should progress simultaneously through effective coordination, enabling Uttarakhand to once again set an example of efficient event management.

District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police from Dehradun, Pauri, and Tehri joined the meeting through video conferencing and presented updates on preparations in their respective districts. (ANI)