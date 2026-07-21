Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav joined Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi in a protest near PM Modi's residence, demanding that the government listen to students' demands and discuss the NEET-UG issue in Parliament.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that it is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's responsibility to listen to the demands of students and asked why these were not being accepted.

Opposition protests near PM's residence

Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday joined the Congress protest against police action on protesters while they were marching towards the Parliament yesterday.

"The Prime Minister's responsibility is to listen to the students' demands. Why is he not accepting their demands?" Akhilesh Yadav told reporters here.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal, staged a sit-in at Lok Kalyan Marg. Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also joined the protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.

Heavy security was deployed at Lok Kalyan Marg. Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel was stopped by police from reaching the protest site.

Earlier in a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the voice of students will not be ignored.

"An attack on students is an attack on every Indian family. PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without sequences. He cannot. Not this time. I appeal to every patriotic Indian who believes our students deserve justice - join us in a dharna in front of the Prime Minister's residence. The voice of India's students will not be ignored," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendera Singh, arrived at the protest site and was seen briefly conversing with Rahul Gandhi.

Parliament disrupted over NEET-UG row

Congress has alleged that their leaders were not allowed to speak and raise the issue concerning students in Parliament.

"We have a simple demand. Our Leaders of the Opposition have raised this demand both in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The demand is that the Home Minister clarifies this in Parliament and this issue is discussed in the House. We want him to issue a statement on the way democracy and our Constitution are being murdered, and atrocities are being committed against the students. We have been demanding the resignation of the Education Minister for 45 days," he told reporters.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced disruptions for the second successive day on Tuesday over the Opposition demand for discussion on the NEET-UG issue and resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. (ANI)