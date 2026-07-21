Union Minister Jitendra Singh has hit out at Rahul Gandhi, claiming he backtracked on his word during the protest near the PM's residence. Singh said that after the government agreed to a Parliament debate on the NEET issue, Rahul suddenly added a new demand for the Education Minister's resignation.

Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who was sent to negotiate with Congress protestors near the Prime Minister's residence, has slammed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his conduct. The minister accused Rahul of being undemocratic and not sticking to his word.

In a series of posts on X, Singh explained that the government had assigned him and the Union Home Secretary to hold talks with the protestors. According to him, Rahul Gandhi initially agreed to call off the protest if the government promised a discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament. Singh said that after he got this approved by "higher-ups" and informed Rahul, the Congress leader suddenly changed his tune. He then added a new demand: the resignation of the Union Education Minister. "It is unfortunate and undemocratic for a senior leader and the Leader of the Opposition to go back on his word," Singh criticised.

PM's Residence is Not a Protest Venue

The minister also criticised the choice of location for the protest. He said he reminded Rahul that the PM's residence was not the right place for a demonstration that inconveniences the public. To this, Rahul reportedly replied, "That's my decision." Jitendra Singh added that the government is fully prepared for a discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament, but the Congress party has not even submitted a formal notice for it as per the rules. The minister shared his side of the story in two separate posts on X after the talks.

Rahul Dragged Away by Cops, Priyanka Also Arrested

The protest outside the PM's official residence saw some dramatic scenes. Delhi Police personnel were seen lifting and dragging the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, before arresting him. His sister, Priyanka Gandhi, was also arrested after a bit of a scuffle. The national capital witnessed these unusual actions as Congress leaders and workers protested over the NEET exam issue. MPs like K.C. Venugopal were also dragged away and detained by the police. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was also arrested during the protest.