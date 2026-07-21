Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan condemned reports of a six-year-old being affected by tear gas during the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' protest in Delhi. Calling for restraint, she said no democracy should accept children choking on tear gas in public.

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s wife and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan has strongly condemned the reported use of tear gas against a six-year-old child at the Cockroach Janata Party protest across Delhi on Tuesday, July 21.

The CJP ‘Sansad Chalo’ movement has turned violent after protestors clashed with police and security forces near major transit hubs and government buildings, leading to widespread chaos and the deployment of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. The Delhi police unleashed batons on protesters, resulting in injuries to multiple demonstrators and escalating tensions across the capital.

However, reports emerged that a six-year-old was affected by tear gas after shells were fired in the area, sparking widespread outrage on social media and drawing criticism from several public figures.

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Sanjana Slams Authorities Over Tear Gas at Child

Following the reports of tear gas being used in the area where the child was present, Sanjana Ganesan reacted to the incident with an emotional statement on her Instagram Stories, urging authorities to show restraint and stressing that no democracy should accept children struggling to breathe because of tear gas.

The sports presenter shared a slide from an Instagram carousel on her Stories, which read:

“If this can happen to a six-year-old sitting away from the protest, it can happen to anyone. No democracy should normalize children choking on tear gas. No peaceful citizen should have to fear the people meant to protect them.”

Since the CJP protest witnessed a chaotic conflict between demonstrators and security forces, questions continued to mount regarding police tactics and accountability in managing the capital's streets.

According to reports, nearly 180 protesters were injured during the CJP 'Sansad Chalo' march in Delhi, with multiple opposition leaders and civil rights groups demanding an independent inquiry into the police action and the use of force. The police force has resorted to lathi charges and fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters after clashes escalated near Parliament, leaving several people injured.

Protesters And Opposition Leaders Detained

Meanwhile, Day 2 of the demonstrations saw heavy security deployment and widespread detentions as authorities tried to maintain order across the city. Several political leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, social activists, and other prominent figures, were detained by the authorities.

As tensions across Delhi following the tussle between protesters and Delhi police escalated, security personnel intensified their perimeter restrictions around central zones to prevent further congregation near sensitive government installations.

The Prime Minister’s official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, became the focal point of high-stakes political demonstrations, as protesters and opposition leaders attempted to stage a demonstration to press for accountability. The demonstrators have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET-UG Paper Leaks and irregularities in CBSE examinations.

Though the representatives of CPJ, chief spokesperson and independent journalist Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka met with Union Minister JP Nadda at his official residence, there has been no immediate certainty regarding a final resolution, leaving demonstrators and civil rights groups awaiting further developments.

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