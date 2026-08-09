The ED filed a prosecution complaint against Reliance Infrastructure Ltd under PMLA, alleging a scheme to divert Rs 187 crore from four NHAI projects. It has attached assets worth Rs 187 crore and arrested one individual in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint on Saturday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, before the Special Court (PMLA), Dwarka District Courts, New Delhi, in the case of Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG)'s Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.

According to a press release, the prosecution complaint has been filed against Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RIL), Sateesh Seth, and others for offences under Section 3 and Section 3 read with Section 70, punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, 2002.

Background of the Investigation

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIR No. 172/2026 dated February 11 registered by EOW, Mumbai, concerning shell companies incorporated and operated using forged documents and bank accounts for routing funds and outward remittances under the cover of fictitious invoices and over-valued diamond imports.

Details of the Alleged Scheme

ED investigation revealed an organised scheme to divert public funds from four NHAI-awarded toll-road projects: Trichy-Karur (NH-67), Trichy-Dindigul (NH-45), Salem-Ulundurpet (NH-68) and Jaipur-Reengus (NH-11). The projects were financed through NHAI grants and loans from banks and financial institutions. Approximately Rs 187 crores were siphoned during September-October 2010 through sham, post-facto or back-dated arrangements for fictitious sub-contracting work.

The money trail moved from RIL or its project-specific Special Purpose Vehicles/EPC contractors to construction contractors and thereafter to shell entities having no nexus with road construction. Documents were subsequently created to portray the transfers as genuine project expenditure, while the funds were layered through shell entities and diamond traders, the press release stated.

Assets Attached and Arrests Made

ED has provisionally attached assets valued at Rs 187 crores in this case on August 3, comprising immovable assets and equity shares of Reliance Power Limited held by RIL and land held by Ksheeraabd Constructions Private Limited.

Sateesh Seth was arrested in this ECIR on June 12 and is in judicial custody. Further investigation with respect to the role of other individuals is underway.

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