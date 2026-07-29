Hapur DM Kavita Meena said preparations for the Kanwar Yatra are almost complete. The district is divided into five zones for security, with special arrangements at Brijghat. Road repairs and food safety checks are also underway for devotees.

Hapur District Magistrate Kavita Meena on Tuesday said the district administration has almost completed preparations for the Kanwar Yatra, with a special focus on ensuring the safety, security and convenience of devotees travelling through the district.

Speaking to ANI, Meena said Hapur has been divided into five zones for effective management of the annual pilgrimage, with Brijghat receiving special attention as one of the major points where Kanwariyas collect holy Ganga water. "Preparations for the Kanwar Yatra are nearly complete, with a primary focus on ensuring the safety and security of all devotees. We have identified entry points for the Yatra in Hapur and have organised the area into five zones accordingly. Brijghat is a crucial area where Kanwariyas collect holy water from the Ganges, and comprehensive arrangements, including barricading, lighting, public address systems and a dedicated police outpost, are being put in place there," Meena said.

Infrastructure and Logistics

She added that road repairs on both major and minor Kanwar routes were underway despite intermittent disruptions caused by rainfall. "Road repair work is underway, though it has faced occasional interruptions due to rain. We are addressing issues as they arise, and tasks such as electrical wiring, transformer barricading, mobile toilets and water tankers have been finalised. A single-window system has also been implemented through the SDM to facilitate approvals for Kanwar camp organisers," she said.

Food Safety Measures

The District Magistrate further said the Food Safety Department has already begun inspections of around 130 roadside dhabas and shops along the pilgrimage route to ensure food quality and prevent any untoward incidents during the yatra.

Wider Preparations Across North India

The preparations in Hapur come as governments across north India intensify arrangements for the annual Kanwar Yatra. The Delhi government has proposed enhanced financial assistance for Kanwar camps, while Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have also strengthened security, traffic management, sanitation and public facilities to ensure the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. (ANI)