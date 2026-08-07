Congress MP KC Venugopal questioned Home Minister Amit Shah's absence from Parliament, demanding answers on pellet gun and tear gas use on students. Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed the demand, calling for Shah's statement.

'Home Minister is missing': Congress questions Shah's absence

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging his absence from Parliament and demanded that he respond to allegations relating to pellet gun firing and tear gas shelling during student protests. Speaking to reporters, Venugopal said, "This placard is very clear. Our Home Minister is absent. He is missing from the Lok Sabha and from Parliament. The Home Minister is missing. Why is he running away from Parliament?"

The Congress leader alleged that the Home Minister should explain "who ordered the pellet gun firing" and "who ordered the tear gas shelling against students." "The country needs these answers. The students need these answers. But the Home Minister is completely absent," Venugopal said.

He further said that the Congress had also requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to issue directions to the Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the matter. "We also requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to give directions to the Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the same regard. But we do not understand why he is not coming to Parliament when only four days are left," Venugopal added.

Opposition leaders echo demand for Home Minister's statement

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge also reiterated his demand for the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to deliver a statement on police action against protesters on July 20. Amid the opposition's demand for the Home Minister's statement and constant sloganeering, the Upper House of Parliament was adjourned till 12 noon.

Kharge claimed that the Chairperson, CP Radhakrishnan, had issued a direction to Amit Shah; however, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju refuted the claim. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should come to Parliament and make a statement on the alleged police action during the July 20 attempted march to Parliament, as the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 p.m. amid Opposition protests over the NEET paper leak and the Ram temple donation theft issue. "I think he (Union Home Minister Amit Shah) is afraid to come (to Parliament). He is not coming for some reason. He should come, he should answer, and he should make a statement. What is the big deal in that? If something wrong has happened, then take responsibility"

'Amit Shah jawab do' protest

Opposition MPs also protested in Parliament House complex against the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and over their demand for a statement from Amit Shah over alleged "police excesses" against student protesters. Amid rain, the MPs carrying umbrellas and placards against the Central government protested in front of Makar Dwar of Parliament with slogans such as "Amit Shah jawab do" (Answer Amit Shah). (ANI)