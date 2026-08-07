The Delhi government is considering a proposal to allow the establishment and operation of private universities in the city, Education Minister Ashish Sood said. He stated there has been a widespread demand for such institutions in the national capital.

The Delhi government is considering a proposal to facilitate the establishment and operation of private universities in the national capital, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said on Friday.

He also stated that there has been a widespread demand for such institutions in the city.

Speaking to ANI on the proposed private universities bill, Sood said the government is working towards creating an enabling framework that would allow private universities to function in Delhi. "For a long time, there was a demand that private universities should be allowed to function in Delhi. The government is thinking of facilitating the operation of private universities in Delhi," the minister said.

Proposed Legislation Amid Existing University Landscape

The statement came amid discussions on a proposed legislation aimed at paving the way for private universities in the national capital, which has traditionally relied on central, state and deemed universities for higher education.

Delhi is home to some of the country's premier institutions, including the University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

As per the UGC, a regular university is established directly by an act of Parliament or state legislature. A deemed or deemed-to-be university receives university-equivalent status from the government based on high academic standards.

Expected Impact on Higher Education

If implemented, the proposed move is expected to widen higher education opportunities, increase the number of institutions available to students and encourage private investment in the education sector.

It could also help accommodate the growing demand for quality higher education among students in the national capital and neighbouring regions.

Details of the Bill Awaited

The minister, however, did not elaborate on the specific provisions that may be included in the bill.

Details regarding the regulatory framework, eligibility criteria and oversight mechanism are also yet to be made public.

The Delhi government's proposal marks a significant policy shift in the higher education landscape of the capital and is expected to receive closer attention as the draft legislation progresses.