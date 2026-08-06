Darul Uloom Deoband has issued a precautionary advisory for its students, directing them to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from markets and highways used by Kanwar Yatra pilgrims to ensure their safety during the annual pilgrimage.

Darul Uloom Deoband on Thursday issued an advisory asking its students to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from markets, highways and other areas affected by Kanwar Yatra pilgrims during the annual pilgrimage. The instructions, issued by the institution's hostel administration, are aimed at ensuring the safety of students during the yatra, when thousands of devotees travel through Uttar Pradesh carrying holy water from the Ganga to offer at Shiva temples.

Safety Instructions During Kanwar Yatra

According to a written order issued by hostel in-charge Ashraf Abbas, students have been directed not to visit markets, the GT Road or any route used by Kanwariyas unless necessary. The advisory also asks students to avoid non-essential travel during the yatra period.

In cases where travel cannot be avoided, students have been instructed to use only reserved compartments on trains. The institute has also made it mandatory for students to carry their Darul Uloom identity cards at all times. The order states that after sunset, no student will be allowed to enter the campus without producing a valid identity card.

Reminder on Institutional Conduct

In addition to the travel-related instructions, the advisory also mentions the institution's existing rules on student conduct. It warns that students found using multimedia mobile phones could face expulsion from the institution. The administration reminded students that they had come to Deoband to pursue education and should remain focused on their studies and religious responsibilities.

Darul Uloom Deoband is considered one of the most prominent Islamic institutions of the country. Darul Uloom's advisory came as a precautionary measure to minimise unnecessary movement and ensure the well-being of its students during the pilgrimage. The institution has directed students to strictly comply with the instructions until the yatra concludes.

The annual Kanwar Yatra witnesses the movement of millions of devotees across several northern states, including Uttar Pradesh, with special traffic arrangements and security measures put in place by authorities. During this period, highways and major roads often experience heavy traffic as pilgrims make their way to various Shiva temples. (ANI)