A Kanpur youth, Ashutosh Yadav, wrote an emotional letter to PM Narendra Modi, urging him not to compromise on his security. Yadav praised India's growth since 2014 but expressed fear of conspiracies if the PM reduces his security for austerity.

Kanpur Youth Urges PM Modi to Prioritise Security

Ashutosh Yadav, the Kanpur youth who has penned a heartfelt letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday said that he wishes to see continued benefits from PM Modi's leadership in the last 12 years, while adding there should be "no compromise" on his security. "The rapid growth the country has witnessed since 2014 brings me great joy. I want his security to remain robust so that we may continue to benefit from his leadership," Yadav told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He expressed personal apprehensions that with PM Modi reducing the size of his convoy amid an austerity appeal, there might be some people who "do not wish to see India's progress hatch conspiracies" too. "He is vital to the nation. I urge PM Modi to remain vigilant about his security, and I want to assure him that all of us citizens are ready to extend our support. As India develops rapidly, I am concerned that those who do not wish to see India progress might hatch conspiracies," the Kanpur youth said.

'Ready to Go Hungry': Letter's Emotional Message

In the letter to PM Modi, Yadav had expressed support for PM Modi's appeal to reduce oil consumption and cut down on gold purchases, but said that he himself is ready to go hungry, as long as the Prime Minister's security is not compromised. "I expressed my support for him in this regard. He had also taken steps to reduce the number of vehicles and the overall security arrangements in his convoy. I expressed my concern that he should not compromise on his security," he said.

Amidst global instability, the Iran-Israel conflict, and the resulting economic challenges, a young student from Kanpur has written an emotional letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing unwavering faith in his leadership. Expressing concern over the Prime Minister's security in the letter, he wrote that people are willing to bear every kind of scarcity, but will not accept any compromise with the Prime Minister's security.

In the letter, Ashutosh Yadav cited news reports stating that the Prime Minister intended to cut expenses on his own security arrangements. Expressing concern over this, he wrote that while the Prime Minister's simplicity and spirit of sacrifice are inspiring, his security must be paramount. In an emotional message, Yadav wrote, "If needed, we will endure difficulties, stay hungry, but will never let any harm come to India's self-respect, identity, and sovereignty."

In the letter, he also conveyed best wishes and blessings to the Prime Minister on behalf of his grandmother Indrani Devi, and his parents, Shyam Singh and Sudha Yadav. He stated that Prime Minister Modi has always been a source of inspiration for them. (ANI)