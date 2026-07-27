A dramatic scene unfolded at a Kanpur wedding when a woman, Sahana Hasan, arrived with police to stop her husband Asif Mohammad's second marriage. Claiming they were still legally married with a court case pending, she confronted the new bride on stage in a moment captured on a viral video.

A dramatic scene unfolded at a wedding reception in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a woman arrived at the venue claiming that the groom was already legally married to her. The lady confronting the bride on stage while police officers watch is captured on tape in an event that has since gone popular on social media.

Sahana Hasan, a Chamanganj resident, arrived at the reception with police officials on Friday night at Chaudhary Marriage Lawn in Chakeri. Despite never having a formal divorce, she claimed that the groom, Asif Mohammad, had been married again.

According to Sahana, she and Asif had a love marriage in 2022 after first connecting through Facebook. Both families apparently approved of their relationship, and customary rites were used to mark the wedding. But in 2024, the couple's marital disagreements were apparent, causing arguments.

The matter eventually reached court. While Sahana filed a case against Asif, he reportedly initiated legal proceedings seeking the restitution of conjugal rights. With the case still pending, Sahana claims she was informed by a neighbour that Asif was hosting the reception for another marriage in Chakeri.

She hurried to the location with the police, determined to confirm the information. Online videos show her addressing the bride in front of guests as she approaches the stage where she was sitting.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

In the viral clip, Sahana can be heard saying, "Tumhe pata hain main kaun hoon, main pehli biwi hoon, talaq nahi hua hai, aur main yeh nahi hone doongi." ("Do you know who I am? I am the first wife. I have not been divorced, and I will not let this happen.")

The groom allegedly tried to leave the location as the altercation progressed. After intervening, police officers led Asif to a neighbouring police outpost so he could be questioned. Authorities have since launched an investigation into the allegations to determine the facts surrounding the marriage and the pending legal dispute.