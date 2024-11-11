Kanpur road rage: Man stops car on busy road for flowers, another pulls out rifle when confronted (WATCH)

A man was seen stopping his car in the middle of a busy road and co-passenger openly brandishing a gun when confronted in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Friday.

Kanpur road rage: Man stops car on busy road for flowers, another pulls out rifle when confronted (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 2:18 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

In a disturbing road-rage incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, a man stopped his car in the middle of a busy road to buy flowers, causing a traffic standstill. The situation escalated when other commuters asked the driver to move the vehicle but the co-passenger casually walked out of the car brandishing a rifle.

The heated argument creates chaos on the road.

The dramatic confrontation was caught on camera and the video has since gone viral on social media.

Also read: Ransom after romance? UP man kidnapped on 'blind date' in Jhansi; check details

In the video, a man dressed in a blue shirt is seen stopping his car in the middle of a crowded street to buy flowers. As traffic piled up behind him, frustrated commuters honked continuously.

When a passerby objected to the disruption, another man with a gun comes out with a gun in his hand, threatening to shoot. The matter escalated when the man also started abusing other people in the area, leading to a complete traffic jam as vehicles came to a standstill.

Police are currently investigating the matter.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Yogi govt provides free ultrasounds to 14 lakh pregnant women in UP vkp

Yogi govt provides free ultrasounds to 14 lakh pregnant women in UP

World moving towards clash of corridors Lt Gen KJ Singh in General Jottings vkp

World moving towards clash of corridors: Lt Gen KJ Singh (R) in ‘General’s Jottings’

Mahakumbh 2025 to feature 45,000 rechargeable and 2,000 solar lights for power-safe illumination AJR

Mahakumbh 2025 to feature 45,000 rechargeable and 2,000 solar lights for power-safe illumination

Vistara final flight today: Key guidelines for passengers ahead of Air India merger anr

Vistara's final flight today: Key guidelines for passengers ahead of Air India merger

Vistara Airlines to fly its last flight today before merger with Air India dmn

Vistara Airlines to fly its last flight today before merger with Air India

Recent Stories

Married men, take note! 5 common mistakes that annoy wives AJR

Married men, take note! 5 common mistakes that annoy wives

Boeing plane catches fire after bird strike, makes emergency landing; SCARY video emerges (WATCH) shk

Boeing plane catches fire after bird strike, makes emergency landing; SCARY video emerges (WATCH)

Key Judgments of Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna anr

Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna: A look at his key judgements

Key Judgments of Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna anr

Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna: A look at his key judgements

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024: Check price, mileage, safety features ATG

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024: Check price, mileage, safety features

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon