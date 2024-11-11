Kanpur road rage: Man stops car on busy road for flowers, another pulls out rifle when confronted (WATCH)

A man was seen stopping his car in the middle of a busy road and co-passenger openly brandishing a gun when confronted in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Friday.

In a disturbing road-rage incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, a man stopped his car in the middle of a busy road to buy flowers, causing a traffic standstill. The situation escalated when other commuters asked the driver to move the vehicle but the co-passenger casually walked out of the car brandishing a rifle.

The heated argument creates chaos on the road.

The dramatic confrontation was caught on camera and the video has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, a man dressed in a blue shirt is seen stopping his car in the middle of a crowded street to buy flowers. As traffic piled up behind him, frustrated commuters honked continuously.

When a passerby objected to the disruption, another man with a gun comes out with a gun in his hand, threatening to shoot. The matter escalated when the man also started abusing other people in the area, leading to a complete traffic jam as vehicles came to a standstill.

Police are currently investigating the matter.

