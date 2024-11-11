Ransom after romance? UP man kidnapped on 'blind date' in Jhansi; check details

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Lalitpur, Mohammad Mushtaq, confirmed the details, revealing that Chaubey on Friday travelled to Jhansi to meet a woman he had spoken with over the phone. Shortly after meeting, he was taken hostage, and the kidnappers demanded Rs 3 lakh for his release.

Ransom after romance? UP man kidnapped on 'blind date' in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 9:35 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 9:42 AM IST

In a swift operation, Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday (November 10) rescued a man who had been taken hostage for a ransom of Rs 3 lakh after being lured into a "blind date." It is reportedly said that the victim, Lallu Chaubey (50), was held captive by a group that included Akhilesh Ahirwar (30), Satish Singh Bundela (27), and a woman identified as Kiran (35), who were all subsequently arrested.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Lalitpur, Mohammad Mushtaq, confirmed the details, revealing that Chaubey on Friday travelled to Jhansi to meet a woman he had spoken with over the phone. Shortly after meeting, he was taken hostage, and the kidnappers demanded Rs 3 lakh for his release.

'Mere se panga nahi lena': Kapil Sharma caught lying by Sudha Murty on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

meanwhile, Chaubey's family had already paid Rs 1 lakh when his son reported the abduction, calling for a police investigation.

The police response involved multiple teams, one of which included a constable who posed as Chaubey's son to deliver the ransom. This undercover effort allowed the police to locate and successfully rescue the victim.

During interrogation, the accused revealed details about their modus operandi, saying that they belong to a larger gang involving several women who lure unsuspecting men to Jhansi under the guise of a date, only to then hold them for ransom.

The gang's involvement in similar incidents across the region has raised alarms, and law enforcement is actively pursuing other members. The SP said that action would be taken against the arrested under the Gangster Act, with further investigation ongoing to track down other associates.

Delhi HORROR! Man stabs mother to death for refusing to fund Canada move, later calls father to discover body

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Actress Kasthuri goes into hiding after facing legal action on her comments about Telugu speakers dmn

Actress Kasthuri goes into hiding after facing legal action on her comments about Telugu speakers

Onion prices soar to 5-year high; leave Delhi, Mumbai customers teary-eyed gcw

Onion prices soar to 5-year high; leave Delhi, Mumbai customers teary-eyed

Youtuber Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji visits Karnataka Anjanadri hills shares journey on social media vkp

'Felt different energy': Youtuber Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji visits Karnataka's Anjanadri hills

Kerala UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil campaign video uploaded on CPI(M) Facebook page by admin anr

Kerala: UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil's campaign video uploaded on CPI(M) Facebook page by admin

Bengaluru BMRCL unveils plans for new double decker metro flyover in phase 3 expansion vkp

Bengaluru: BMRCL unveils plans for new double-decker metro flyover in phase 3 expansion

Recent Stories

Actress Kasthuri goes into hiding after facing legal action on her comments about Telugu speakers dmn

Actress Kasthuri goes into hiding after facing legal action on her comments about Telugu speakers

Basmati Rice: 5 tips to cook them perfectly ATG

Basmati Rice: 5 tips to cook them perfectly

Onion prices soar to 5-year high; leave Delhi, Mumbai customers teary-eyed gcw

Onion prices soar to 5-year high; leave Delhi, Mumbai customers teary-eyed

Before Minahil Malik, Pakistan actress Rida Isfahani's private MMS went viral Here's what happened AJR

Before Minahil Malik, Pakistan actress Rida Isfahani's private MMS went viral - Here's what happened

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term snt

Who is Tom Homan, Donald Trump's pick for 'border czar' in second US Presidential term?

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon