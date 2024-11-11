Ransom after romance? UP man kidnapped on 'blind date' in Jhansi; check details

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Lalitpur, Mohammad Mushtaq, confirmed the details, revealing that Chaubey on Friday travelled to Jhansi to meet a woman he had spoken with over the phone. Shortly after meeting, he was taken hostage, and the kidnappers demanded Rs 3 lakh for his release.

In a swift operation, Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday (November 10) rescued a man who had been taken hostage for a ransom of Rs 3 lakh after being lured into a "blind date." It is reportedly said that the victim, Lallu Chaubey (50), was held captive by a group that included Akhilesh Ahirwar (30), Satish Singh Bundela (27), and a woman identified as Kiran (35), who were all subsequently arrested.

meanwhile, Chaubey's family had already paid Rs 1 lakh when his son reported the abduction, calling for a police investigation.

The police response involved multiple teams, one of which included a constable who posed as Chaubey's son to deliver the ransom. This undercover effort allowed the police to locate and successfully rescue the victim.

During interrogation, the accused revealed details about their modus operandi, saying that they belong to a larger gang involving several women who lure unsuspecting men to Jhansi under the guise of a date, only to then hold them for ransom.

The gang's involvement in similar incidents across the region has raised alarms, and law enforcement is actively pursuing other members. The SP said that action would be taken against the arrested under the Gangster Act, with further investigation ongoing to track down other associates.

