One suspect arrested in Kanpur minor rape case, while a police sub-inspector also named is absconding. Victim's brother alleges being threatened and offered money. The local SHO has been suspended for negligence in handling the case.

After Kanpur police apprehended one suspect in connection with the rape of a minor girl in the Sachendi area and the name of a police sub-inspector also surfaced, the brother of the victim demanded justice. He alleged that he was being offered money and also being threatened.

Victim's Brother Alleges Threats, Inaction

Brother of the minor girl told reporters, "My sister's statement is not being recorded for the last three days, and the man is saying that he is innocent. I want justice for my sister. We are being offered money and also threatened. My sister is identifying the man (alleged accused Shivbaran). My sister is not being allowed to go home. The accused, who says that he is innocent, went to my home and threatened my brother. My sister has already recognised him. My sister has left eating food."

Recounting the Incident

Speaking to ANI, the victim's brother said that both the accused, the policeman and Shivbaran were in the car parked behind their house, and the car stood there for an hour. Brother of the minor girl said, "My sister had gone to use the toilet, after which she went missing. During the search for her, we spotted a parked car and a motorbike on the nearby road. After half an hour, the same car was parked behind our house. A man on a motorbike came and sat in the car. We checked the car to see if my sister was inside, but she was not. A police personnel and a journalist-type man, Shivbaran, were sitting inside the car. We asked them why their car was parked behind our house."

He further said that, when questioned why he parked the car behind their house, the policeman began threatening them. "40 minutes later, my sister returned home. When we questioned her about where she had gone, she said that she had gone to use the toilet when some people abducted her and forced her to sit inside a car. She said that she was sexually assaulted by two people and threatened with death if she revealed anything. The next day at the police station, my sister identified Shivbaran and accused him of sexually assaulting her.", he added.

Accused Claims Innocence

The alleged accused YouTuber Shivbaran was detained by the Police. The accused claimed to be innocent. The alleged accused told reporters, "I am innocent. I am being framed. If I am guilty, I should be hanged till death. I don't know that girl. The police personnel was with me, but he did not commit any crime."

Police Action: SHO Suspended, SI Absconding

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal on Wednesday stated that two suspects have been identified in the case. Raids are underway to locate a police sub-inspector who has surfaced in connection with the matter. Four teams have been deployed to arrest him. "A case of rape was registered in Sachendi involving a minor girl. The complaint was filed against unknown persons. Based on the allegations, two individuals have been identified, and one accused has been apprehended. The name of a police sub-inspector has also surfaced. Raids are being conducted to apprehend him. He is currently absconding. Four teams have been deployed. His arrest will be ensured as soon as possible," Raghubir Lal told ANI.

He further added that the Station House Officer (SHO) has been suspended for negligence in handling the case. Action will also be taken to dismiss the absconding sub-inspector from service upon his arrest. "The Station House Officer (SHO) has been suspended for negligence in handling the case. The sub-inspector who is absconding will be arrested based on the evidence, and action will also be taken to dismiss him from service," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Govt

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Uttar Pradesh government and the Kanpur police over the alleged rape of a minor girl in the Sachendi area, accusing the ADG in Kanpur of being part of the "scrap mafia". Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "The ADG in Kanpur is the scrap mafia. The scrap mafia who were in Noida have now been given authority in Kanpur. If police officers sit at the top like this. Earlier, there was an incident in Kanpur where people were forced to drink urine. The recent incident is tragic. Just yesterday, I met people from Sonbhadra... seven lives were lost. The people working in the mines were associated with the BJP. Even now, complaints have not been properly filed. The district officers are exerting pressure to prevent the FIR from being registered. You can imagine that this is what is happening in UP these days." (ANI)