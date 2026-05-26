A Delhi Police head constable was caught red-handed accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe. Separately, a court extended the CBI custody of Army Colonel Himanshu Bali in a Rs 50 lakh defence procurement bribery case involving two Kanpur suppliers.

The Delhi Police Vigilance Branch on Tuesday arrested a head constable posted at the Kamla Market police station for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

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According to Delhi Police, the accused officer was caught red-handed while taking the bribe. "The Delhi Police Vigilance Branch arrests a head constable from the Kamla Market police station. He was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. The Vigilance Branch is investigating the matter," Delhi Police said.

Further details awaited as probe continues into the case.

CBI Custody Extended in Separate Army Bribery Case

Meanwhile, in a separate bribery case, the Rouse Avenue Court on May 25 extended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody of Colonel Himanshu Bali by five days in connection with an alleged Rs 50 lakh bribery case linked to defence procurement.

The court also granted a fresh five-day CBI custody of Akshat Agarwal and Mayank Agarwal, defence suppliers from Kanpur, who were arrested after allegedly absconding during the probe.

Special Judge Smita Garg observed that custodial interrogation was necessary to uncover the "complete modus operandi" of the accused and their links with other public servants and private individuals involved in the alleged conspiracy.

According to the CBI, Colonel Bali, posted with the Army Ordnance Corps at Eastern Command in Kolkata's Fort William, allegedly accepted bribes in exchange for manipulating tenders, clearing inflated bills and approving substandard material samples for private firms.

Investigators alleged that Akshat Agarwal and his father, Mayank Agarwal, paid Rs 50 lakh through hawala channels in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area to secure undue favours for their company, M/s Eastern Global Limited.

The agency further stated that the recovered bribe money, digital evidence, call records and emails are being examined to establish the chain of conspiracy and identify other officials linked to the case.

Another accused, Yash Gupta, remains in judicial custody, with his bail hearing scheduled for May 30. (ANI)