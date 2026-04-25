A massive fire broke out at a car garage in Kanpur's Eidgah Chowk on Saturday. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot and successfully extinguished the blaze. Officials have confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

A massive fire broke out in a car garage at Eidgah Chowk in Kanpur during the early hours of Saturday. Fire tenders reached the spot immediately after receiving the information at the control room and doused the blaze. There are no casualties reported, officials said.

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No Casualties Confirmed

Speaking to ANI, CFO Deepak Sharma said that at least 7-8 fire tenders reached the spot to control the fire from spreading any further.

"Information was received from the control room and our police officers that a vehicle garage near Idgah, under the Bajaria police station, was on fire. 7-8 vehicles from nearby fire stations arrived at the spot. The entire fire has been extinguished. There are no injuries or casualties at this time," he said.

Cause of Fire Unknown

The cause of the fire is yet to be known. Further details are awaited. (ANI)