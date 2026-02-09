UP Minister Danish Azad Ansari vows strict action in the Kanpur Lamborghini crash, stating the law is equal for all. Police have identified the driver as Shivam Mishra and seized the vehicle. An investigation is underway into the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Monday said that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands, adding that the incident is under investigation and strict action will be taken as per law, reacting to the Kanpur Lamborghini accident case. "No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. The incident that occurred in Kanpur is being investigated, and necessary steps will be taken", UP Minister Danish Azad Ansari told reporters.

Police Identify Driver, Seize Car

Earlier in the day, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said, "We have found the details of the car. The car has been seized. The car was driven by Shivam Mishra. His father is KK Mishra. After the accident, Shivam Mishra's bouncers pulled him out of the car. It is being said that he has some medical issues. The FIR for the accident was registered earlier, and our investigation has revealed that the driver's name is Shivam Mishra. "Providing further details, he added, "Shivam Mishra is in the hospital. Our police team has reached his residence for further investigation. An FIR has been registered for the accident. One person was injured. He has been treated in the hospital."

Commissioner Lal further stated that action would be taken against the accused, as the law applies equally to all, whether the case concerns a luxury car or a smaller one. "Law is equal for everyone, whether it is a Lamborghini or a smaller car. Actions will be taken against Shivam Mishra, who was driving the car," he said.

BJP MP Vows Strict Action

BJP MP from Kanpur, Ramesh Awasthi, confirmed, "Six people have been injured, and one of them has been admitted to the hospital. Previously, an FIR was registered against an unknown driver, but Shivam Mishra has now been named as the accused. The police are taking appropriate action. "He further said, "The accused is the son of a businessman. FIR has been registered and strict action will be taken against him. We are not protecting anyone. The accused has been named and he will be sent to jail. The Samajwadi Party are making rhetoric just for the sake of elections, which they will lose, just like in Bihar."

FIR Details and Investigation Status

According to an FIR, the incident took place near Jhula Park Crossing at around 1:45 PM, when the Lamborghini hit a parked Bullet motorcycle before striking a passerby. The complainant suffered serious injuries to his left leg, ankle, and outer body. The motorcycle was also badly damaged.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS 2023, including sections 281, 125 (a), 125 (b), and 324 (4), and the investigation has been assigned to SI Dinesh Kumar.

DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava confirmed that no arrests have been made so far. Speaking to ANI, Srivastava said, "Those who were injured in the incident have been taken to the hospital. A case has been registered, and a serious investigation is underway. Action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation. No one has been taken into custody yet."

According to police,the vehicle involved in the incident has been seized by the Gwaltoli police station, and further investigation is underway.

Eyewitness Describes Aftermath

Speaking to ANI on Monday, an eyewitness, Satyendra Singh Chandel, described the incident and the aftermath, saying that the driver was taken away from the spot shortly after the accident. "A luxury car hit some people yesterday at the VIP Road. I heard that some bouncers of the luxury car driver broke the window and pulled the driver of the car. They took him away in another car. The Lamborghini car has been taken to the Police Station. Around four to five people were injured in the incident." (ANI)