Manipur Security Forces seized a large quantity of narcotics, including 2.33 kg of WY tablets and 0.592 kg of brown sugar, from an SUV at a check post in Tengnoupal. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were also recovered from the vehicle.

Major Drug Bust in Tengnoupal

The Manipur Security Forces on Wednesday intercepted an SUV at the Naka check post under Tengnoupal Police Station during search operations and recovered a large quantity of narcotics and other items from the vehicle.

According to an 'X' post by Manipur Police on Wednesday, an SUV was stopped at the Tengnoupal-PS Naka. During the search, security personnel recovered and seized 2.33 kg of WY tablets, 0.592 kg of brown sugar, one mobile phone, one Aadhaar card, and the registration certificate of the vehicle.

"On 04.03.2026, a four-wheeler Thar bearing Regd. No. MN 01 AW 8063 was intercepted by security forces at the Naka check post of Tengnoupal-PS. During checking of the vehicle, the following items were recovered and seized from inside: i. 2.33 Kgs of WY tablets, ii. 0.592 Kgs of Brown sugar, iii. 01 (one) mobile phone, iv. 01 (one) Aadhar card, v. The RC of the Thar vehicle. Further investigation is underway," 'X' post from Manipur Police said.

Recent Arrests in Manipur

Last month, the Manipur Security Forces arrested an active cadre of Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) involved in extortion activities on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Khundom Momocha Meitei, also known as Yaiphabam, aged 31, a resident of Yourabung Khunou under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district. He was apprehended from his residence by the security forces. During the operation, authorities also confiscated a mobile phone from the accused.

Earlier, an alleged extortionist and active cadre of KCP (PWG), identified as Huiningsumbam Suresh Meitei alias Kalambus alias Lion (34), was arrested from his residence in Singjamei under the Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West. A two-wheeler and a mobile phone were seized from him.