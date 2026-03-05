HM Amit Shah is set to attend the nomination filing for BJP's Rajya Sabha candidates in Bihar. The party announced its nominees for several states, while speculation about CM Nitish Kumar's potential move to the Rajya Sabha was dismissed by party leaders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday will participate in the nomination filing of newly elected BJP President Nitin Nabin and other party leaders for the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi. Saraogi told ANI, "HM Amit Shah and National President Nitin Nabin are arriving at around 12 pm and will participate in the nominations of all the NDA leaders. These nominations will take place between 1:30 and 2 pm." Along with Nitin Nabin, the party has selected Shivesh Kumar as a candidate from Bihar.

BJP Announces Candidates in Several States

In Assam, Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan have been nominated, while Laxmi Verma will contest from Chhattisgarh. Haryana's candidate is Sanjay Bhatia. Odisha will see Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar representing the party, and Rahul Sinha has been chosen from West Bengal.

NDA's Maharashtra Lineup

In Maharashtra, NDA announced Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief Ramdas Athawale, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, Ramrao Wadkute and Maya Chitaman Ivnate as its candidates.

Speculation Over Nitish Kumar's Political Future

Meanwhile, speculation is stirring about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar filing a nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections. Sources from the Janata Dal (United) have stated that Nitish Kumar might resign from the CM post and move to the Rajya Sabha.

However, Union Minister Giriraj Singh refuted the speculations and said, "Such jokes are common on Holi. Nitish Kumar ji is our Chief Minister." Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan has also dismissed speculation of a leadership change in Bihar. "There's no discussion on changing the Chief Minister. Nitish Kumar will continue to lead Bihar, and our double-engine government is working well," said the Union Minister.

Election Schedule and Details

The last day of filing nominations is March 5, scrutiny on March 6, and withdrawal by March 9. Polling will be held on March 16, with vote counting the same day at 5 pm, and the process will conclude by March 20.

The elections will fill 37 seats across 10 states - Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana - whose members' terms end in April 2026. (ANI)