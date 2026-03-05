Amid speculation over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's potential move to the Rajya Sabha, JD(U) leaders term it an internal matter, stating the CM's decision is paramount. Meanwhile, NDA allies like Chirag Paswan and Giriraj Singh dismissed the rumours.

With speculation mounting over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar potentially moving to Rajya Sabha, Minister Ramkripal Yadav on Thursday stated that it is an internal matter of the Janata Dal (United) and the CM's decision is paramount, while terming the opposition as "troubled."

Speaking to ANI on reports of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar going to the Rajya Sabha, Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav said it is an internal matter of JD(U).

'CM's Decision Paramount': JD(U) Minister

"Nitish Kumar's decision paramount": Minister Yadav told ANI.

"This is an internal matter of the Janata Dal (United), and they will make the decision--those led by Nitish Kumar--and his decision is paramount," he added.

Taking a dig at the opposition, he said they are troubled because they are getting nothing and their credibility is eroding daily.

"The opposition is troubled because they are getting nothing. Every day, the opposition's credibility is eroding, so they are very distressed. The NDA is united, and all are working together to run the government. In the last 21 years, under Nitish Kumar's leadership, Bihar has progressed and developed," he added.

NDA Leaders, JD(U) Members Weigh In

Bihar State Minister Ashok Chaudhary said it is a matter of a few hours, and they had a meeting yesterday.

"Let's see, it's a matter of a few hours. We met yesterday," Chaudhary said.

Amid mounting speculation, sources from the Janata Dal (United) stated that the veteran leader might transition to the Rajya Sabha, days after the Election Commission of India announced the polls for the upper house.

However, Union Minister Chirag Paswan dismissed speculation of a leadership change in Bihar, stating there is no discussion regarding a new Chief Minister in the state.

"There's no discussion on changing the Chief Minister. Nitish Kumar will continue to lead Bihar, and our double-engine government is working well," the Union Minister said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also refuted the speculation, suggesting it is a "joke" that the Bihar CM might resign and file a nomination for the Rajya Sabha.

"Such jokes are common on Holi. Nitish Kumar ji is our Chief Minister," Singh said.

Meanwhile, JD-U MLC Sanjay Gandhi said that it will be Nitish Kumar's decision whether he wants to enter the Rajya Sabha or not.

"The Chief Minister will himself decide (whether he wants to go to the Rajya Sabha or not). We had a meeting to strengthen the organisation in view of the polls," he said.

Rajya Sabha Election Details

The Election Commission of India announced that polling for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections will be held on March 16, with vote counting the same day at 5 PM.

The elections will fill 37 seats across 10 states, including Bihar. (ANI)