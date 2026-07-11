An 18-month-old toddler died in Kannur after being administered anaesthesia for a cut lip. The police have registered a case against the anaesthetist, while protests erupted. The hospital has denied allegations of medical negligence.

The post-mortem examination of the 18-month-old boy who died after remaining in critical condition for five days following the administration of anaesthesia for stitching a cut lip was completed at Kannur Government Medical College on Saturday.

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The toddler, Devansh Shouria, died at Baby Memorial Hospital in Kannur on Friday night after failing to regain consciousness following the procedure. Devansh, the only child of T Suraj and Vijisha of Mathamangalam in Eramam-Kuttoor grama panchayat, sustained a cut on his lip after falling while playing in the courtyard of his house on July 5. He was taken to Baby Memorial Hospital in Payyannur, where he was administered anaesthesia for suturing the wound. Soon after the anaesthesia was administered, the child's condition turned critical, and he never regained consciousness. He was later shifted to the hospital's Kannur unit for advanced treatment, where he died at around 9 pm on Friday.

Police book doctor, protests erupt

Following a complaint filed by the child's relative, K Rajeevan of Eramam, Payyannur police registered a case against Dr Anjali Poduval, the anaesthetist at Baby Memorial Hospital, Payyannur. The doctor has been booked under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to acts endangering life or personal safety. Meanwhile, workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest march to Baby Memorial Hospital in Payyannur, demanding action in connection with the toddler's death.

Hospital denies negligence

Baby Memorial Hospital has denied allegations of medical negligence. In an earlier statement, the hospital said the child suffered an unexpected cardiac arrest immediately after the administration of anaesthesia and was immediately placed on ventilator support before being shifted to its Kannur unit for advanced critical care. The hospital maintained that complications can occur following anaesthesia despite appropriate dosage and medical care, said all accepted treatment protocols had been followed, and added that every possible effort had been made to save the child's life. Further investigation is underway.

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