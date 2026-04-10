DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi attacked AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami, claiming he is haunted by 'election fear' and is unfit to be Leader of Opposition. She also warned that the BJP could sideline him, similar to other former allies.

DMK Hits Out at EPS

DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Thursday hit out at Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu assembly Edappadi Palaniswami and said "election fear and fever have continued to haunt him".

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Speaking in a campaign to support Tamil Nadu minister and DMK candidate from Erode West constituency S Muthusamy here, Kanimozhi alleged that EPS was not even properly fulfilling the role of Leader of Opposition in the state assembly. "Election fear and fever have continued to haunt him. Because of this haunting, Edappadi Palaniswami speaks every day without knowing what he is talking about or who he is talking to. Sadly, Edappadi Palaniswami is speaking like a third-party speaker without even understanding the qualifications to be the Leader of the Opposition," she said.

Warning on BJP Alliance

"We can see what the future holds for Edappadi Palaniswami. We have seen what has happened to many people who allied with the BJP. The one who was the Chief Minister of Bihar many times is now a member of the Rajya Sabha. Similarly, if Amit Shah sets his mind to it, Edappadi Palaniswami can be sent as the Governor of any state," she added.

She alleged that the AIADMK-BJP alliance "was formed to betray Tamil Nadu". "The BJP is the real force behind the opposition alliance, and Edappadi K Palaniswami is submissive to its leadership. Amit Shah has reshaped the AIADMK... Decisions regarding jobs and fund allocations for states are being taken in New Delhi without considering ground realities," she alleged.

DMK's Poll Promises

"The people of Tamil Nadu will teach you the right lesson in this election. This election is an election for DMK, NDA, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. An election for Keeladi and Nagapur, which are the motherland of the Tamils. You should understand this. Also, once DMK comes to power again, a classical language park will be built in Erode like the one in Chennai, and a new flyover will be built from the government hospital to Tindal to reduce traffic congestion in Erode," she stated.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23. Counting is scheduled for May 4.