Senior TMC MP Saugata Roy termed rebel leaders' inclination to join NDA as 'unethical' amid party turmoil. He defended Abhishek Banerjee from internal attacks, calling the dissent opportunistic, while Kalyan Banerjee issued an ultimatum to Mamata.

Saugata Roy on Party Turmoil

Amidst the ongoing political turmoil and reports of internal fractures within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), senior party MP Saugata Roy on Friday slammed the trend of rebel leaders jumping ship, terming the inclination to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as "unethical".

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Speaking to ANI here, Roy voiced his concerns over the shifting allegiances of party members, particularly in the wake of recent electoral setbacks in the 2026 state assembly election that have left the party's future in West Bengal in a state of flux. "In my view, switching parties or talking about joining the NDA so soon is unethical," Roy said.

Roy also addressed the brewing internal conflict between party colleagues, specifically responding to statements made by MP Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday, who has openly challenged the leadership of party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. When asked if the "entire onus" of the party's current poor state lies with Abhishek Banerjee, Roy vehemently disagreed. "I do not think this is true. I do acknowledge, however, that the party is in a bad state. However, it is unfair to blame Abhishek for everything," Roy remarked.

He further added the "opportunistic" move of the current dissent within the party ranks. "After all, the very people saying these things used to chant praises for Abhishek before May 4th. They never expressed such grievances before. I view this change of allegiance as an opportunistic move," he added.

Amidst the speculation surrounding the potential departure of 20 rebel TMC MPs, Roy emphasised that he has been actively engaging with party members to maintain organisational unity. Referencing a recent conversation with party leader Saayoni Ghosh, Roy said, "I spoke to Saayoni four or five days ago, and she was saying she would stay with the party and Mamata Banerjee."

The TMC is currently navigating a precarious period following the 2026 assembly election results, with the party facing mounting pressure and a high-profile exodus of leaders.

Kalyan Banerjee's Outburst Against Abhishek

Meanwhile on Thursday, MP and advocate Kalyan Banerjee lashed out at General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee for changing his lawyer in the signature forgery case. Banerjee gave an ultimatum to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, asking her to choose between him and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Slamming Abhishek, the known TMC loyalist, called him arrogant and said that the party is facing the ongoing rift due to him. "It is better that one person handles the matter. If you think that I cannot handle, you take the matter and don't treat me as a dustbin. Inform me within an hour. Today, I was informed by my son that I will not appear. Henceforth, I will not be appearing in any matter on behalf of Abhishek Banerjee. I don't like this arrogant attitude. One must respect the seniors. How can he humiliate me? He should understand that the party is facing problems because of him. But he goes and disrespects everyone. This is not tolerable. I will urge Didi: if you will remain dependent on Abhishek Banerjee, then stick with him-leave me. But if you part ways with Abhishek Banerjee, then I am with you," he added. (ANI)