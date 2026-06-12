BJP Nagaland celebrated 12 years of the Modi government. Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton highlighted PM Modi becoming India's longest-serving elected PM and praised achievements in poverty reduction, economic growth, and global diplomacy.

On the occasion of "12 Years of Trust, Development and Public Welfare" of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagaland held a press conference at the BJP State Office in Kohima on Friday.

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Patton Highlights Government's Achievements

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and BLP Leader Yanthungo Patton highlighted that PM Modi became India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister with an uninterrupted tenure, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru on June 10, 2026. Patton said that over the past 12 years, India has achieved significant progress in poverty reduction, digital public infrastructure, economic growth, welfare delivery, and global diplomacy. He noted that nearly 250 million people have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty, while the country has emerged as the world's fastest-growing major economy and a leading voice of the Global South.

The state government credited Modi's "Nation First" approach for strengthening national security, expanding infrastructure through highways, railways, and airports, improving access to housing, sanitation, and drinking water, and advancing digital governance. The administration also emphasised its focus on empowering youth, women, and farmers through various welfare and development initiatives.

Patton further highlighted India's growing international stature, citing enhanced global partnerships, major trade agreements, and the conferring of top civilian honours on PM Modi by more than 30 countries.

Concluding the event, BJP Nagaland leaders congratulated the Prime Minister on the milestone and expressed confidence in his leadership toward achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

A Transformative Period: Temjen Imna Along

Nagaland Minister for Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, described PM Modi's 12 years in office as a transformative period that has laid a strong foundation for a developed India. He said the Modi government's journey has gone beyond administrative achievements, bringing a new direction to India's social, economic, cultural, spiritual and global identity.

Along highlighted the evolution of the vision from "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" to "Sabka Vishwas" and "Sabka Prayas," stating that development and welfare have reached even the last person in society. He said the government's focus has been on service-oriented governance, combining economic growth with public welfare.

Describing the last 12 years as a period of renewed confidence, self-reliance and national pride, Along expressed confidence that under Modi's leadership, India will achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 and emerge as a global example of progress, peace, democracy and human welfare.

"The past 12 years under PM Modi ji's leadership have been years that have written a new story of India's capabilities, resolve and achievements. This period has witnessed the building of an India that is confident, self-reliant, proud of its culture and advancing toward global leadership," he said.

He added that the vision of a developed India is becoming a reality faster than expected. "The vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 is now becoming a reality sooner than we expected," he added. (ANI)