Two minors were apprehended in Firozabad for stone-pelting the Swarn Shatabdi Express carrying RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Police used over 50 CCTV cameras to identify the suspects, who reportedly have prior criminal records for theft.

Two minors have been apprehended in connection with the stone-pelting incident on the Swarn Shatabdi Express, in which Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat was travelling, police said on Friday.

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Police Detail Investigation

According to Firozabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya Langeh, the incident took place on Thursday in the Rasulpur police station area when the Swarn Shatabdi Express was travelling from Kanpur towards Delhi.

He said investigators reviewed footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras, which helped identify three minors allegedly involved in the incident. "Yesterday, in the Rasulpur police station area, the Shatabdi Express traveling from Kanpur towards Delhi was passing through. Police received information via the RPF and GRP that someone had thrown a stone at the train, breaking a windowpane. Teams from the local police, GRP, and RPF immediately rushed to the scene, and officers conducted an inspection. We reviewed footage from over 50 CCTV cameras, which helped us identify three minors who work as ragpickers; the footage clearly shows one of them throwing a stone at the train. Based on the CCTV footage and information from local informants, the children were taken into custody and questioned," the police official told reporters.

Minors Unaware of Passenger, Had Prior Criminal Records

Langeh further stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the minors had previously been involved in theft-related cases. According to the SSP, two of the three minors have been taken into custody, while the third has been identified and efforts are underway to apprehend him. "They were unaware of who was travelling on the train. Further checks revealed that all three children have criminal records involving theft cases; the RPF had previously registered a case against them in 2024. Two of the three children have been taken into police custody, and the third has been identified and will also be detained immediately. They will now be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. A case has been registered at Rasulpur police station," said Langeh.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)