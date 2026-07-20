Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to increase the number of Supreme Court judges from 33 to 37. The move came amid intense sloganeering by the Opposition over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other issues.

Bill to Increase SC Judges Tabled in Lok Sabha

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday introduced the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha amid continued Opposition sloganeering during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Meghwal moved for leave to introduce the Bill, which seeks to further amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956.

The proposed legislation seeks to replace the ordinance promulgated by the Centre to increase the sanctioned strength of judges in the Supreme Court from 33 to 37.

The Bill was introduced even as Opposition members continued raising slogans in the House over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.

Amid the continued disruptions, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12.30 pm.

Rajya Sabha Disrupted Over NEET Scandal

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, proceedings were also disrupted after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of the alleged NEET paper leak and ongoing student protests.

"You have allowed me to present my views regarding this paper leak and the NEET examination scandal. This is a matter concerning students; I am speaking about the futures of lakhs of children. Thousands of students have gathered at Jantar Mantar for this cause. A lathi-charge has taken place there. The government is trying to use force, suppress voices, and drive them away," Kharge said, following which Rajya Sabha Speaker CP Radhakrishnan adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Heated Monsoon Session Expected

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on Monday and will continue till August 13, is expected to witness heated exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches.

Apart from the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, the government is scheduled to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha.

The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, making any obstruction or insult to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence.

The Opposition has indicated it will press for discussions on the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, and other issues during the session. (ANI)