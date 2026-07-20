Following an IMD forecast for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, the ASDMA has warned Guwahati residents of potential waterlogging, floods, and landslides. Authorities are on alert, and citizens are advised to take precautions.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday urged residents of Guwahati to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions following the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast of moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across the city.

In a press release, ASDMA said that the latest weather pattern and prevailing monsoon conditions indicate that Guwahati may receive 6-12 cm of rainfall in 24 hours, which could aggravate waterlogging, urban flooding, flash floods, slow vehicular movement and increase the risk of localised landslides in vulnerable areas.

Emergency Response Systems Activated

The authority said the Kamrup Metropolitan District administration and ASDMA are closely monitoring the evolving weather situation, while emergency response systems have been kept on alert.

It added that the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kamrup Metro, has also been asked to remain prepared with all necessary response mechanisms.

Public Advisory Issued

ASDMA advised daily commuters and long-distance travellers to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall.

It also urged residents living in low-lying and hillside areas to remain alert for any signs of flooding or landslides.

The disaster management authority further requested local authorities to allow employees to work from home, wherever feasible, in view of the adverse weather forecast issued by the IMD.

Stay Updated via Official Sources

ASDMA said updates on the weather situation would be shared regularly through its official website and social media platforms, urging the public to rely on official advisories and weather updates to ensure safety during the prolonged spell of rain. (ANI)