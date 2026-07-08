Two building collapses were reported on Wednesday, one in Delhi's Rohini Sector 16 and another in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad. In the Pimpri Chinchwad incident, 13-14 people are feared to be trapped under the debris of the collapsed building.

An under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini Sector 16 on Wednesday. As soon as information was received about the incident, four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. More details are awaited in this case.

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Collapse in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad

Meanwhile, a building collapsed in the Moshi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday. Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department said that as many as 13- 14 people are feared to be trapped under the debris. (ANI)