Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, set a new record by handling 40 ships in 24 hours, surpassing its previous best. The port also received praise from British and New Zealand delegations for its green initiatives and role in timber trade.

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, achieved a historic milestone by handling 40 ships in 24 hours, surpassing its previous record of 38 ships set in December 2023.

Sharing the achievement on X on Sunday, DPA Kandla described it as an "extraordinary display of efficiency and teamwork." The port authority hailed its staff for their "operational excellence and seamless coordination." "A historic milestone for DPA Kandla! In an extraordinary display of efficiency and teamwork, DPA has handled 40 ships in just 24 hours, surpassing its previous record of 38 ships set in December 2023. This remarkable achievement reflects our unmatched operational excellence, seamless coordination and the relentless spirit of Team DPA. Proud moment for Kandla," DPA Kandla wrote on X.

Kandla's Green Initiatives and Trade Role Draw Global Attention

Earlier on November 13, according to information provided by the port authority, a high-level British delegation, supported by GH2 India and led by British Deputy High Commissioner Stephen Thomas Hickling, reviewed progress at India's first indigenous 1 MW green hydrogen plant, located at the port. The team lauded Kandla's rapid advances in clean-energy infrastructure, its green port initiatives, and its emerging role in India's green hydrogen value chain. Officials noted that Kandla is steadily evolving into a key enabler of India's national and global green fuel ambitions, with ongoing projects positioning the port as a strategic node for decarbonisation-focused investments.

Separately, DPA Kandla hosted a delegation from the New Zealand High Commission, accompanied by industry leaders from the country's forestry and wood-processing sector. The visitors observed Kandla's critical role as India's leading EXIM gateway for timber, supporting a major share of the nation's timber supply chain and offering insights into growing bilateral trade potential.

The back-to-back engagements underscore Kandla's rising global profile as it deepens its push toward sustainable operations and strengthens its contribution to India's energy transition.

Earlier this month, on November 6, a delegation of European experts on certification and European Union regulations, supported by the Green Hydrogen Association (GH2) India, visited the Green Hydrogen Plant at Kandla and was briefed on the Port's scale-up plans for green hydrogen. (ANI)