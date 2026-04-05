Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, set a new national record by handling 160.11 MMT of cargo in FY 2025-26, the highest ever for a major Indian port. The port also became the first in India to conduct a trial of methanol bunkering.

Chairman of Deendayal Port Authority Sushil Kumar Singh, on National Maritime Day, said that Kandla port has handled the highest volume of cargo, asserting that India's first port, where we have conducted a trial of methanol bunkering. "In the past financial year, 2025-26, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla port, has handled the highest volume of cargo of 160.11 million metric tons, which is the highest in the history of any major port. Kandla port has achieved a new historic level. We are aiming for 170 million metric tons. This is India's first port where we have conducted a trial of methanol bunkering," Sushil told ANI.

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Unprecedented Growth Secures Top Position

Earlier, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, has crossed the historic 160 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) mark in cargo handling for the financial year 2025-26, achieving an unprecedented 160.11 MMT the highest-ever cargo volume handled in the history of Major Ports. The release stated that DPA has secured the position of India's number one major port. It is the best performer among all major ports in the country, leading in cargo throughput. The port has demonstrated unmatched growth, increasing its cargo handling from 150 million tons last year to 160 million tons this year, marking a 7% year-on-year growth over an already high baseline. This monumental feat is a testament to the relentless efforts of the port's leadership, employees, dock workers, trade unions, PPP operators, all stakeholders and dedicated Shramiks, who have contributed to making DPA a beacon of operational excellence and national pride.

Commodity-wise Performance Analysis

There has been around a 32 per cent increase in fertilisers, a 23.4 per cent increase in liquid cargo and a 54 per cent increase in Container cargo. Other commodities that added to Kandla's volumes are Iron & Steel (43 per cent growth) & Clay (17 per cent growth). However, there has been a drop in certain commodities like Timber (4.3per cent drop), Salt (12.4per cent drop), Crude & POL at Vadinar (5 per cent drop) & Coal (2.8per cent drop). In spite of these reductions in certain commodities, Kandla Port has compensated these shortfall by increased volume of Container traffic, Fertilizer and liquid Cargo at Kandla and has crossed 160.11 Million Tons. (ANI)