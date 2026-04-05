BJP MP Laxman expressed confidence in forming a government in Tamil Nadu, accusing the DMK of being corrupt and dynastic. Union Minister Piyush Goyal echoed this, predicting an NDA victory and taking a swipe at actor-turned-politician Vijay.

BJP Confident of Victory, Slams DMK Governance

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Laxman on Sunday said the party is confident of forming governments in several states, including Tamil Nadu, while targeting the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). He alleged the Stalin-led government is corrupt and focused on family interests, adding that people in the state are looking for change and better governance. Speaking to the reporters, Laxman said, "We are definitely forming the government in Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and even Puducherry. In Keralam we are going to improve a lot. Because of the agenda of PM Modi and the BJP, development, progress, and welfare to the people. So in Tamil Nadu also, we people are looking for a change. They are fed up with the corrupt and crime government of DMK led by Stalin. They are working only for the family. Stalin is interested in grooming his son to make him a Chief Minister, not looking toward the welfare or upliftment of any person."

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Piyush Goyal Predicts Decisive NDA Win

Union Minister and BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure a decisive victory in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Goyal predicted that actor-turned-politician Vijay would "probably have to go back to films" after the polls. "A superb campaign has started. Tomorrow, all our candidates will be filing the nomination and there is a lot of enthusiasm on the ground. We will certainly defeat anti-Tamil Nadu, anti-India forces of DMK and Congress and NDA will emerge as victorious, forming the next government in Tamil Nadu and serving the people of the state with welfare and development.'Vijay' (win) will be ours - NDA will be victorious, and actor-turned-politician Mr Vijay will probably have to go back to films."

Tamil Nadu Election Landscape

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)