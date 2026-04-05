CPI-M's M A Baby detailed a plan to form a broad political front to defeat the BJP, acknowledging potential infighting within the INDIA bloc. In response, Amit Shah slammed the LDF government and pitched the NDA for Keralam's future.

CPI-M on Strategy to Defeat BJP

Ahead of the Keralam assembly elections, CPI-M General Secretary M A Baby on Sunday said a detailed discussion were held about how to develop a broad political arrangement to expose, isolate, fight and defeat fascistic RSS-controlled BJP. "We had a detailed discussion about how to develop a broad political arrangement to expose, isolate, fight and defeat fascistic RSS-controlled BJP at the All India level. What is available at the all-India level now is the INDIA Bloc political arrangement. But those who belong to the INDIA Bloc may be compelled to fight with each other in some provinces of the country because of the peculiar objective situation that exists in some of the states. We from CPI-M have a clear-cut understanding that even when we are compelled to fight each other within the INDIA Bloc, we should not conduct ourselves in such a manner that the fascistic RSS and BJP would be able to exploit this fight..," he said while addressing a press conference.

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He also launched an attack against BJP Keralam president Rajeev Chandrashekhar, calling him a 'Money Bag.' He further said that the chances of the LDF to get third term are very substantial."

Amit Shah Slams LDF, Pitches NDA for Keralam's Future

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), saying the upcoming Assembly elections are about shaping the state's future rather than just changing the government. Addressing a public meeting in the Kunnathunadu constituency in Ernakulam district, Shah said, "This election is not the election to remove the LDF government and bring the NDA government, but this election is for the future of Keralam. The first state in India to become fully literate was Keralam. The youth here are educated and intelligent, but they do not have jobs."

He added, "We want to build such a Keralam where the youth of Keralam get jobs right here and do not need to go to other Gulf countries. Now, change is coming across the entire world. The Communist Party is being wiped out all over the world and the Congress is being wiped out across the country. Today, the entire country is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, 14% of the votes from Keralam went to the NDA. Now it's time to form an NDA government here."

Election Schedule

Polling for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on May 23. (ANI)