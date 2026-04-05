PM Modi announced a special Parliament session for the women's reservation bill to be effective from 2029. At a West Bengal rally, he slammed the TMC government over the Malda incident, calling it 'jungle raj', and its manifesto's use of 'ishtehar'.

Special Parliament Session for Women's Reservation Addressing a campaign rally here, the Prime Minister referred to the efforts by the BJP government to empower women and said the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed during the rule of the party-led NDA government. "So far, the BJP government at the Centre has reached every kind of basic facility to our sisters. We have made 3 crore sisters Lakhpati Didis, but it is very necessary that the role of women increases even more in the decisions being made for the country. Therefore, our government has enacted a law to provide 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Efforts are now being made to ensure that sisters across the country, including West Bengal, benefit from this starting from the Lok Sabha elections in 2029," he said.PM Modi said that an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats will benefit women and all states. "Therefore, the government has scheduled a special session of Parliament on April 16, 17, and 18. This right of our mothers and sisters has been pending for 40 years. Any further delay is not right. From Cooch Behar, I once again assure all states of the country that those states that have done good work in population control will not face any loss in terms of seats," he said."Everyone will benefit. The participation of all states and everyone's rights will remain protected. We want to firmly stamp this in Parliament: that additional seats should be increased for women so that states can reap major benefits from it," he added.He said amendments to the women's reservation bill should be carried out through consensus. "In the past few days, we have discussed this with all parties. I will once again say to all parties: Let us come together and carry out this work for women's rights with consensus. All parties should play their positive role. I want to tell the mothers and sisters of Bengal that you too should put pressure on all political parties, tell them to support this law for women's rights in Parliament with an open mind," he said.Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday alleged that the government's decision for Parliament's sitting on April 16,17,18 was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. He said the government had earlier decided to implement the Women's Reservation Bill from the 2034 polls based on the new Census when Congress was demanding its early implementation. The Congress leader said the party had suggested that an all-party meeting should be held on April 29 after conclusion of the assembly polls.Lok Sabha has 543 seats and a proposed 50 per cent increase will take the number to 816, with 273 (about a third) reserved for women. PM Modi Slams TMC's 'Jungle Raj' In his rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the ruling Trinamool Congress over the Malda gherao incident, terming it "jungle raj sponsored by this ruthless government." He said that when "judges and the constitutional process are not safe" how can there be expectation of the safety of the common people of Bengal.He said what happened in Malda is example of TMC's "maha jungle raj". "This ruthless government does not consider any constitutional institution as anything in front of itself. You have seen it just two or three days ago. The judges and citizens of the country were shocked by how judicial officers were held hostage in Malda. Think what kind of government is this? What kind of system is this? Where even the judges and the constitutional process are not safe," he asked."How can we expect the safety of the common people of Bengal from these people? What happened in Malda was not just the insolence of TMC. This is the jungle raj sponsored by this ruthless government...," PM Modi alleged. TMC Manifesto a Reminder of 'Red Ishtehar': PM Modi The Prime Minister also slammed Trinamool Congress over its manifesto and said they are calling it "ishtehar". He said in 1905, religious forces issued the 'Red Ishtehar' in Bengal, after which Hindus were massacred and alleged that "TMC wants to remind us of that". He accused TMC of changing Bengal's identity."In this game of appeasement, Bengal's great identity is being tarnished. You must have seen that TMC has just released its manifesto, but they didn't name it in the Bengali language; instead, they're calling it 'Ishtehar.' Just think about how they're changing Bengal's identity. You know, don't you, what 'Ishtehar' was used for in Bengal? In 1905, religious forces issued the 'Red Ishtehar' in Bengal, after which Hindus were massacred. TMC wants to remind us of that," PM Modi alleged ."You must not forget that this ruthless government is openly issuing threats... Such a disgusting game of appeasement, such a conspiracy to erase Bengal's honour and Bengal's culture. But now, enough is enough. Bengal has now decided to bid farewell to those who seek to change its identity...," he added.A major political storm had erupted in West Bengal as seven judicial officers, including three women, were gheraoed in Malda district on Wednesday. A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Saturday visited the office of the Malda Superintendent of Police (SP) and later investigated the Block Development Officer's (BDO) office in Kaliachowk, Malda in relation to the gherao incident.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier accused the BJP of attempting to instigate unrest in Malda, alleging that outsiders were brought in to provoke violence. Banerjee alleged that the BJP plans to "cancel the elections and capture Bengal forcefully".The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. BJP to Settle TMC's 'Sins' After May 4 PM Modi also said that the ruling Trinamool Congress government will held to account for its "sins" after poll results and assured that a BJP government will ensure development and drive away infiltrators.He said that huge number of people here in Cooch Behar has made it clear that the "Trinamool Congress' time is up". "No matter how much the TMC goons intimidate you on polling day, you must trust in the law. In this election, fear will be driven out of Bengal. Confidence will awaken through the BJP's grand victory... I assure you, after this election, a full accounting of their (TMC's) sins will be done. It will be settled one by one. After May 4, the law will take its course, no matter how big a goon it may be, this time justice will be served," he said."On one hand, there is fear of TMC, and on the other hand, you have the trust of BJP. On one hand, there is fear of TMC's cut money and corruption and on the other hand the trust of BJP which can accelerate development. On one hand, there is fear of infiltration, and on the other hand, there is trust in the BJP which can drive away infiltrators from the state. which can accelerate development. On one hand, there is fear of infiltration, and on the other hand, there is trust in the BJP which can drive away infiltrators from the state," he added. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the government has called a special session of Parliament on April 16, 17, and 18 so that benefit of women's reservation comes into force from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls and said states that have done good work in population control will not face any loss in terms of seats.Addressing a campaign rally here, the Prime Minister referred to the efforts by the BJP government to empower women and said the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed during the rule of the party-led NDA government. "So far, the BJP government at the Centre has reached every kind of basic facility to our sisters. We have made 3 crore sisters Lakhpati Didis, but it is very necessary that the role of women increases even more in the decisions being made for the country. Therefore, our government has enacted a law to provide 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Efforts are now being made to ensure that sisters across the country, including West Bengal, benefit from this starting from the Lok Sabha elections in 2029," he said.PM Modi said that an increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats will benefit women and all states. "Therefore, the government has scheduled a special session of Parliament on April 16, 17, and 18. This right of our mothers and sisters has been pending for 40 years. Any further delay is not right. From Cooch Behar, I once again assure all states of the country that those states that have done good work in population control will not face any loss in terms of seats," he said."Everyone will benefit. The participation of all states and everyone's rights will remain protected. We want to firmly stamp this in Parliament: that additional seats should be increased for women so that states can reap major benefits from it," he added.He said amendments to the women's reservation bill should be carried out through consensus. "In the past few days, we have discussed this with all parties. I will once again say to all parties: Let us come together and carry out this work for women's rights with consensus. All parties should play their positive role. I want to tell the mothers and sisters of Bengal that you too should put pressure on all political parties, tell them to support this law for women's rights in Parliament with an open mind," he said.Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday alleged that the government's decision for Parliament's sitting on April 16,17,18 was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. He said the government had earlier decided to implement the Women's Reservation Bill from the 2034 polls based on the new Census when Congress was demanding its early implementation. The Congress leader said the party had suggested that an all-party meeting should be held on April 29 after conclusion of the assembly polls.Lok Sabha has 543 seats and a proposed 50 per cent increase will take the number to 816, with 273 (about a third) reserved for women.In his rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the ruling Trinamool Congress over the Malda gherao incident, terming it "jungle raj sponsored by this ruthless government." He said that when "judges and the constitutional process are not safe" how can there be expectation of the safety of the common people of Bengal.He said what happened in Malda is example of TMC's "maha jungle raj". "This ruthless government does not consider any constitutional institution as anything in front of itself. You have seen it just two or three days ago. The judges and citizens of the country were shocked by how judicial officers were held hostage in Malda. Think what kind of government is this? What kind of system is this? Where even the judges and the constitutional process are not safe," he asked."How can we expect the safety of the common people of Bengal from these people? What happened in Malda was not just the insolence of TMC. This is the jungle raj sponsored by this ruthless government...," PM Modi alleged.The Prime Minister also slammed Trinamool Congress over its manifesto and said they are calling it "ishtehar". He said in 1905, religious forces issued the 'Red Ishtehar' in Bengal, after which Hindus were massacred and alleged that "TMC wants to remind us of that". He accused TMC of changing Bengal's identity."In this game of appeasement, Bengal's great identity is being tarnished. You must have seen that TMC has just released its manifesto, but they didn't name it in the Bengali language; instead, they're calling it 'Ishtehar.' Just think about how they're changing Bengal's identity. You know, don't you, what 'Ishtehar' was used for in Bengal? In 1905, religious forces issued the 'Red Ishtehar' in Bengal, after which Hindus were massacred. TMC wants to remind us of that," PM Modi alleged ."You must not forget that this ruthless government is openly issuing threats... Such a disgusting game of appeasement, such a conspiracy to erase Bengal's honour and Bengal's culture. But now, enough is enough. Bengal has now decided to bid farewell to those who seek to change its identity...," he added.A major political storm had erupted in West Bengal as seven judicial officers, including three women, were gheraoed in Malda district on Wednesday. A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Saturday visited the office of the Malda Superintendent of Police (SP) and later investigated the Block Development Officer's (BDO) office in Kaliachowk, Malda in relation to the gherao incident.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier accused the BJP of attempting to instigate unrest in Malda, alleging that outsiders were brought in to provoke violence. Banerjee alleged that the BJP plans to "cancel the elections and capture Bengal forcefully".The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.PM Modi also said that the ruling Trinamool Congress government will held to account for its "sins" after poll results and assured that a BJP government will ensure development and drive away infiltrators.He said that huge number of people here in Cooch Behar has made it clear that the "Trinamool Congress' time is up". "No matter how much the TMC goons intimidate you on polling day, you must trust in the law. In this election, fear will be driven out of Bengal. Confidence will awaken through the BJP's grand victory... I assure you, after this election, a full accounting of their (TMC's) sins will be done. It will be settled one by one. After May 4, the law will take its course, no matter how big a goon it may be, this time justice will be served," he said."On one hand, there is fear of TMC, and on the other hand, you have the trust of BJP. On one hand, there is fear of TMC's cut money and corruption and on the other hand the trust of BJP which can accelerate development. On one hand, there is fear of infiltration, and on the other hand, there is trust in the BJP which can drive away infiltrators from the state. which can accelerate development. On one hand, there is fear of infiltration, and on the other hand, there is trust in the BJP which can drive away infiltrators from the state," he added. 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