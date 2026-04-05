YSRCP MLC Thumati Madhava Rao slams CM Chandrababu Naidu for misleading people on Amaravati's timeline. He alleges the government is bypassing the Legislative Council to hide land scams and corruption in the capital region project.

YSRCP Slams 'Misleading' Amaravati Timeline, Financials

YSRCP MLC Thumati Madhava Rao on Sunday criticised that the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is misleading people by saying Amaravati will be completed by 2028-29 while submitting a report to a Delhi tribunal stating that it would take 100 years to build.

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He said the government is bypassing the Legislative Council and directly sending resolutions without respecting constitutional systems. Speaking to the media at the party's central office here, he alleged that the government is avoiding discussions in the Council out of fear that land scams and corruption in contracts in the capital region would be exposed.

He criticised that, claiming that the entire capital will be built by the government itself, which is unprecedented globally and is merely for the real estate business. He mocked that while the Finance Minister says there is not enough money even to pay salaries, the Chief Minister is talking about building a capital costing lakhs of crores.

Government Accused of Bypassing Council

He warned against trying to associate Amaravati with a particular caste and urged not to create divisions based on regions or castes. He added that the alternative "Mavigan" model proposed by Y. S. Jagan is receiving a positive response from the public.

Disrespecting constitutional systems, he said that for the past two years, YSRCP has supported every bill in the interest of the state's future. Normally, every bill is discussed in the Council, flaws are pointed out, and only then is it passed. However, he criticised that the coalition government is bypassing the Council and directly pushing resolutions.

He pointed out that during the YSRCP's tenure, TDP leaders created chaos in the Council over the three-capital bill and used it politically. Now, after coming to power, Chandrababu is ignoring the same Council and disrespecting constitutional institutions. He questioned why discussions were held in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in Parliament, but not in the state Council.

Double Standards and Lack of Clarity

He demanded clarity on whether what the coalition government introduced is an Amaravati bill or just a resolution. Double standards on Amaravati, he reiterated that while a report to the Delhi tribunal says Amaravati will take 100 years, people in Andhra Pradesh are being told it will be completed by 2028-29.

Allegations of Land Scams and 'Caste Capital'

He again alleged that the government is avoiding Council discussions to hide land scams and corruption. He said building a few roads, lights, drainage systems, and a few buildings does not mean a capital is complete.

He alleged that in the CRDA region, residential areas were restricted while hundreds of acres were allotted to benamis. Without land allocation for industries or companies, he questioned how jobs or a capital city can be created.

He criticised that coalition leaders did not condemn comments made in Parliament that could incite caste divisions, questioning whether Amaravati is being turned into a "caste capital." He urged not to create tensions among regions and communities.

Wider Governance Failures Alleged

He also alleged that the Congress party, which divided the state, is now colluding with Chandrababu and has stalled the Rayalaseema lift irrigation project. He expressed concern that Aarogyasri hospitals are shutting down and poor people are not receiving medical care.

He said the government lacks funds to provide minimum support prices to farmers or to procure paddy and tobacco. He mocked the contradiction of the Finance Minister saying there is no money even for salaries, while the CM talks about spending lakhs of crores on Amaravati.

He said the government has failed in welfare and development programs and is using Amaravati as a distraction. He suggested that developing a capital under the "Mavigan" concept by integrating Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, and Guntur would act as a growth engine for the state. He said this alternative proposed by Y. S. Jagan is getting a good public response, and criticised social media trolling against it as irresponsible.

Accusations of Hypocrisy Leveled at Naidu

He said they have not forgotten how Chandrababu, as opposition leader, sat in the gallery and allegedly instigated attacks on ministers. Calling accusations against them now as shameful, he said the culture of signalling from galleries belongs to Chandrababu and the TDP.

He criticised that earlier Chandrababu sat in the Council while Nara Lokesh sat in the Rajya Sabha gallery and publicised it through the media. He said speaking about constitutional values while doing such acts is hypocritical.

He questioned Chandrababu, who insists on a single capital, whether he had not previously developed multiple cities like Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cyberabad. He also questioned what the response would be to the Congress government now planning another "Future City."

He concluded that during the 60 months of Y. S. Jagan's rule, welfare and development were balanced, whereas the current government, in just 22 months, has taken loans of ₹3.40 lakh crore and damaged state systems. He alleged that such "dramas" are being staged out of fear that Jagan will return to power. (ANI)

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