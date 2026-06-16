A 32-year-old migrant worker was arrested in Kanchipuram for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. The incident prompted BJP's Nainar Nagendran to slam the state government over the rising number of crimes against women in Tamil Nadu.

A 32-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal was arrested in Aadhanur village near Manimangalam in Kanchipuram district for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, Kanchipuram Police said on Tuesday.

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The accused allegedly lured the victim to a secluded spot near his thatched hut and sexually assaulted her, police said. Following the incident, residents detained the accused and assaulted him before handing him over to the Manimangalam Police. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

BJP Slams State Govt Over Law and Order

The incident comes a day after Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran visited the Government Hospital in Chennai to meet the family of a three-year-old girl from Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district who allegedly died following sexual assault and criticised the state government over the law-and-order situation.

Speaking to reporters, BJP President Nainar Nagendran termed the incident "very sad" and alleged a rise in crimes against women in the state. "Not only this, there are cases involving a seventh-standard girl and another tenth-standard girl who was assaulted by two individuals. Just today, four cases of crimes against women have been reported," he said.

He further alleged that multiple incidents involving women had taken place in recent days and accused the state administration of failing to ensure public safety. "In the first twenty days, there have been 48 recorded crimes against women across the region. Not only that, a female police officer near Chhavandai was assaulted and barely managed to escape from three individuals. This is the reality under the current administration under Joseph Vijay. They are failing to protect the people of Tamil Nadu who come out here," he said.

Meanwhile, DMK leader Anbil Mahesh expressed shock over the alleged rape and murder of the three-year-old child in Tiruvallur and called for decisive action. (ANI)