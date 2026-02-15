Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Kamakhya Corridor project will resume after Gauhati HC clearance. The court's decision followed reports from IIT Guwahati & National Institute of Hydrology confirming no harm to the Kamakhya ecosystem.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday that the long-delayed Kamakhya Corridor project, funded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to resume construction soon following clearance from the Gauhati High Court.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma explained the delay in the Kamakhya Corridor project, which had been held up in the Gauhati High Court for the past two years. "The Kamakhya Corridor project, the fund given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stayed in the Gauhati High Court for the past two years. The High Court ordered the IIT Guwahati and the National Institute of Hydrology to study how this project impacts the ecosystem of Kamakhya," Assam CM said. He added, "IIT Guwahati and the National Institute of Hydrology have reported that there is no connection between this project and the Kamakhya ecosystem. After this, we will have to start the construction work of the Kamakhya Corridor. At Guwahati Medical College, a project worth Rs 2,200 crore has commenced. Proposal of another project in Dibrugarh Medical College, worth around Rs 600 crore, is now in different stages of implementation. The twin tube underwater tunnel, which we are getting, is India's first rail cum road tunnel."

Gauhati High Court Gives Green Light

On Friday, the Gauhati High Court permitted the Assam government to proceed with the proposed "Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor" at Nilachal Hills in Guwahati. The court also disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and a writ petition regarding the matter on Friday.

Legal Challenges Addressed

The PIL (12/2024) was filed seeking a White Paper on the proposed construction of the corridor. Another writ petition [WP(C) No. 2700/2024], filed by Navajyoti Sarma, challenged the tender process initiated by the State vide NIT dated November 27, 2023, alleging violations of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 and the Assam Ancient Monuments and Records Act, 1959. The petitioners contended that the project could adversely affect the Maa Kamakhya Temple premises and disrupt religious practices, potentially leading to desecration.

Court's Observations and Expert Studies

The court noted, "During the course of the arguments, D. Saikia, learned Advocate General, Assam, had assured this Court verbally, as also in writing, that till all clearance are received from all the authorities concerned, including the Research and Analytical Report from the IIT, Guwahati, as also by another research body regarding hydrological impact coming in the way of the execution of the project, no construction shall take place."

The court said that an affidavit, sworn by the Special Commissioner and Special Secretary, PW (B&NH) Department, Assam, has been filed earlier wherein it has been averred that the project, namely, 'Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor Project' has been taken up for the purposes of development of the temple area under the PM-DEVINE Scheme. The frontal facade and vista of the temple appear to have been compromised over a period of time because of unplanned residential and commercial buildings, most of which present rebarbative look, which have come up cramming the open spaces in front of the temple, which could be used by the pilgrims, or which could have been used for the State to develop amenities and allweather facilities for the pilgrims.

The Advocate General had stated that the project was initially conceived with the understanding that there shall be no interference with the architecture and ancient sculptures of the temples in and around the main sanctum sanctorum. "The State is also conscious of the possibilities of the adverse impact to the underground holy water springs that may occur with the initiation and completion of the project. With this apprehension in mind, the IIT, Guwahati, had been entrusted to carry out hydrological and geophysical studies of the proposed construction area to find out as to how the execution of the project should be carried out without damaging the sacred underground natural water spring," the court noted.

An MOU was entered into between the PWD (Building), Assam and the IIT, Guwahati in the month of June, 2024. In order to avoid any adverse impact to the main temple and the holy underground water springs as also for preservation of the ancient and sacred monuments in and around the temple, the services of the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, have also been commissioned for conducting a study with regard to the possible hydrological and geophysical impact. The National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee has also submitted its report, which has been vetted by the IIT, Guwahati with the report finding it to be a viable and nondamaging option for the State to carry out the project, according to the court. (ANI)