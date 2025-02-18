Cape Horn and beyond: Indian Navy women make waves | Opinion

Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A of the Indian Navy became the ninth and tenth Indians to navigate Cape Horn during the Navika Sagar Parikrama II, a circumnavigation expedition showcasing India's maritime prowess and Nari Shakti.

Did you know that on Valentine's Day 2025, two indomitable Indian Navy women have become the ninth and tenth Indians to round the treacherous Cape Horn? Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A achieved this remarkable feat aboard INSV Tarini during the third leg of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition. Their journey through the formidable Drake Passage, notorious for its extreme winds and towering waves, has earned them the esteemed title of "Cape Horners," a distinction reserved for elite seafarers who have successfully navigated this challenging route under sail.

Navika Sagar Parikrama II, the latest ocean circumnavigation endeavor by the Indian Navy, commenced on October 2, 2024. Flagged off by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi from the Naval Ocean Sailing Node at INS Mandovi, Goa, this ambitious expedition aims to cover approximately 23,400 nautical miles over an eight-month period. The voyage includes planned stopovers at Fremantle (Australia), Lyttelton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Falkland Islands), and Cape Town (South Africa), before returning to Goa.

This monumental journey is a testament to the vision of the late Vice Admiral Manohar Prahlad Awati, often revered as the "Father of the Indian Navy's Circumnavigation Adventures." Inspired by Joshua Slocum's pioneering solo circumnavigation in the late 19th century, Vice Admiral Awati was instrumental in initiating and key inspiration of the Sagar Parikrama project. His unwavering commitment to maritime exploration has paved the way for India's seafaring endeavors, fostering a culture of adventure and resilience within the Indian Navy.

India has a significant role in ocean circumnavigation. In 1967, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston embarked on a solo non-stop circumnavigation aboard the Indian-built Suhaili. This remarkable voyage not only showcased India's shipbuilding excellence but also highlighted the nation's potential in global maritime exploration.

Captain Dilip Donde furthered this legacy by becoming the first Indian to complete a solo, unassisted circumnavigation under sail between 2009 and 2010. His journey demonstrated the capabilities of Indian sailors and inspired a new generation of maritime enthusiasts. Following in his wake, Commander Abhilash Tomy achieved two solo circumnavigations, including participation in the grueling Golden Globe Race 2022. His resilience and determination have enhanced India's reputation in the world of oceanic voyages.

The inaugural Navika Sagar Parikrama in 2017-2018 marked a significant milestone in promoting Nari Shakti (women power) within the Indian Navy. A team of six women officers undertook a historic global circumnavigation aboard INSV Tarini, covering 21,600 nautical miles over 254 days with stopovers in Fremantle, Lyttelton, Port Stanley, and Cape Town. Their successful voyage not only shattered gender stereotypes but also showcased the prowess and determination of Indian women in challenging domains.

The current expedition, Navika Sagar Parikrama II, continues this tradition of excellence and empowerment. Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A, have undergone rigorous training over the past three years under the mentorship of Commander Abhilash Tomy (Retd). Their preparation included trans-oceanic expeditions and sorties, honing their skills for this formidable journey.

The Indian government's unwavering support has been pivotal in facilitating these maritime endeavors. Initiatives like the Sagar Parikrama project underscore India's commitment to fostering a spirit of adventure and exploration among its citizens. The Indian Navy, through its dedicated training programs and resources, has been instrumental in preparing its officers for such challenging missions, reflecting the nation's dedication to achieving exceptional feats on the global stage.

As Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A continue their circumnavigation, they embody the spirit of human venture, the legacy of visionary pioneers, and the strength of Nari Shakti. Their journey serves as an inspiration to all Indians, demonstrating that with determination, support, and vision, exceptional achievements are within reach.

(Writer is an Indian Navy Veteran and Adjunct Research Faculty (Strategic & Security Studies) at Naval War College, Goa.)

